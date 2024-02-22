Gemini AI, Google’s highly advanced family of LLMs, is now coming to the entire Workspace suite, including Docs, Slides, Sheets and Google Meet. The update came via a blog post from Google. As a part of the existing Google One AI Premium Plan, users can now get access to Gemini-enabled features across the full workspace suite. This was earlier limited to Photos, Meet and Calendar, as a part of Google One.

“Starting today, you’ll be able to access Gemini capabilities directly within the Google products you’re already using, and get more done without jumping between tabs or apps”, said Google’s Esteban Kozak in the official blog post.

Gemini can help cull down your time and increase productivity by automating a variety of mundane tasks that one generally goes through, before starting to work on a document. Say for example, you need to prepare a trip itinerary for a vacation. While initially you would make the entire structure of the document and then start putting in actual content, Gemini will now take up the less productive tasks.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet is starting to roll out today for AI Premium Plan members in more than 150 countries in English. AI Premium members also have access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and other Google One benefits for $19.99/month.

In terms of data security, Google says that work data being generated is not being used to train Gemini. “We don’t use your personal or business Workspace data to train or improve the underlying generative AI and large language models that power other systems outside of Workspace without permission. “, added Kozak.