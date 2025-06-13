WhatsApp is testing a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize unread messages in both one-on-one and group conversations. This feature is currently available only to a small group of Android beta (version 2.25.18.18) users. First spotted by WABetaInfo, this tool is designed to help users quickly catch up on long conversations (particularly in busy group chats or channels).

The feature works through a new button labelled ‘Summarize with Meta AI’, which appears in place of the usual ‘[no.] unread messages’ notification when a user opens a chat with a large number of unread messages. When tapped, Meta AI generates a brief summary of the most relevant content, allowing users to get the gist of the conversation without scrolling through every single message.

Importantly, this summarization feature is part of an opt-in initiative called ‘Private Processing’, which is Meta’s privacy framework for handling AI features within WhatsApp. According to the company, any processing done to generate the summary happens in secure environments, like encrypted cloud-based systems or Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). These systems are built to keep user data safe. They do not store the messages or link them to the user. Once processed, the summaries are immediately removed.

Additionally, the Meta-owned messaging platform has highlighted that this feature is optional and respects privacy settings. For users who have turned on ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’, the AI summarization option will automatically be disabled. This ensures that enhanced privacy preferences remain unchanged and are not bypassed by new features.

In addition to AI-based message summarization, the company is also testing a separate AI-based tool named ‘Writing Help’, which offers users suggestions to improve the tone and clarity of their messages before sending them. Like the summarization tool, Writing Help operates under the same Private Processing system and is designed with user privacy in mind. Currently, this feature is also available only to a limited Android beta testers (just like the summarization tool). Also, WhatsApp has not yet disclosed which languages will be supported for this feature.

Earlier in April 2025, reports emerged suggesting that WhatsApp was testing a new ‘message translation’ feature in its Android beta version 2.25.12.25. This tool allows users to translate chat messages (either manually or automatically) after downloading specific language packs. Users can enable automatic translation per chat or use the ‘Translate’ option on individual messages. Supported languages currently include Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian, with an optional pack for auto-detecting message language.

These AI advancements come at a time when WhatsApp and Instagram are facing a major antitrust trial brought by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which accuses Meta of using these acquisitions to crush competition. The case could lead to a forced divestiture of these two platforms.