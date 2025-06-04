Samsung is reportedly issuing a final warning to users that accounts not accessed in two years will be permanently deleted starting July 31, 2025. This applies to all Samsung accounts inactive for 24 months, including those not used to sign into apps like Samsung Cloud, Galaxy Store, or Samsung Health, reports SamMobile. Once deleted, all data (including files, settings, backups, and cloud content) linked to the account will be erased with no way to recover it.

As per the report, the South Korean tech giant informed users that the new ‘inactive Samsung account policy’ is designed to protect the data of those who have not accessed their accounts for an extended period. The company described this move as a crucial step to enhance security, mentioning that prolonged inactivity could increase exposure to privacy risks.

Meanwhile, the company will send warning emails to the addresses linked to each inactive account. These messages will be sent before the July 31 deadline to give users one last chance to take action.

The move comes at a time when Samsung (which recently introduced the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge) is expected to gradually reduce its reliance on Google’s services, including replacing Google’s AI with its own solutions. Some reports suggest that the company is also planning to bring Perplexity AI to its Galaxy smartphones. As part of this plan, future Samsung phones may come with the Perplexity app and AI assistant preloaded by default. Additionally, both companies have repeatedly explored the possibility of integrating Perplexity’s technology into Bixby (Samsung’s own digital assistant), though those plans are still being finalized.

As Samsung works to create its own ecosystem, its accounts will become much more important. A Samsung account could soon be the main way for users to access many services, apps, and personalized features. These developments become significant given that last year Samsung accounted for about 20% of global smartphone shipments. However, during Q1 2025, Apple overtook Samsung in global smartphone sales. Samsung experienced a 5% year-over-year drop in market share, mainly attributed to the delayed rollout of its Galaxy S25 series.