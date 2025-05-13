Samsung has now introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-thin iteration of its flagship smartphone series. The device will be made available to interested customers in the US on May 30, with a base price of $1,099 for the 256GB model and $1,219 for the 512GB variant. The S25 Edge, measuring just 5.8 millimeters in thickness and weighing 163 grams, enters the market as the slimmest Galaxy smartphone to date.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world,” TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, announced in an official statement. “S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.”

Samsung has positioned the S25 Edge to tap into rising demand from younger consumers. To accommodate the thinner build, the internal design modifications of the device reportedly include refinements to key structural components, such as the printed circuit board and thermal systems. It should be noted that the S25 Edge is unaffected by US tariff changes, which had sparked concern earlier this year among technology manufacturers. Samsung produces its smartphones for the US market in South Korea, Vietnam, and India, thereby avoiding exposure to tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods.

The handset is designed to appeal to consumers who prioritize portability while still expecting top-tier performance. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The configuration includes 12GB of RAM, with the same rear 200-megapixel primary camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera is also rated at 12 megapixels.

However, the device lacks a telephoto sensor and omits the 1TB storage option, and in addition to this, the device uses the same materials as its higher-end counterparts, including a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear. It also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Yet, the form factor comes with notable trade-offs. The most prominent of these is the battery. With a 3,900mAh capacity, it is smaller than the power units in both the base Galaxy S25 and the Ultra version, which feature 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries respectively. Charging speeds are also slower at 25W, compared to the 45W supported by higher-tier models.

Despite this, Samsung claims that enhanced software optimization through One UI 7 and Android 15 will help maintain reliable day-to-day usage. The company has also redesigned the vapor chamber cooling system to address potential concerns about thermal management in such a slim device. “We managed to engineer a thinner vapor chamber to fit the slim design, and we put everything into making that happen,” Moon Sung-hoon, Executive VP at Samsung Electronics, commented on the matter. “We’re confident the S25 Edge can be used without concerns about overheating.