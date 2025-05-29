There’s more money pouring into the Quick commerce space. On-demand home services provider Snabbit, which promises to provide househelp within 10 minutes, has now secured $19Mn (nearly ₹160 crore) in its Series B fundraise. The round was led by Lightspeed, including participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. This latest capital infusion brings the Mumbai-based company’s total funding to $24.5 million across two rounds since the beginning of the year.

Snabbit, founded last year by former Zepto employee Aayush Agarwal, specializes in providing trained personnel for various household tasks, including general cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry, with services available within 10 minutes of booking. The company initially launched its services in Powai, Mumbai, and has since expanded to additional micro-markets in Mumbai and select areas of Bengaluru.

Agarwal says Snabbit plans to expand into over 200 micro-markets across major Indian metro cities within the next nine months. “The last round of capital was raised to demonstrate that what we had proven in Powai could be replicated across multiple micro markets,” Agarwal commented on the matter. “We actually saw even faster growth there—both in terms of scaling the business and acquiring customers. Once we saw that kind of traction, it made sense to prepare for a much faster acceleration in scaling these micro markets. That’s why we went out and raised more capital.”

The quick home services sector in India is experiencing a surge in investor interest and competition. This round for Snabbit comes a few months after its Series A round, wherein it had secured a total of $5.5 million. While companies like Urban Company have also launched similar offerings, Agarwal remains unfazed by the growing competition. “Be it Urban Company, Pronto, Pync or any other startup, we are not bothered. They have copied what Snabbit built and are currently solving the problems we had solved one year ago,” Agarwal told Moneycontrol. “Even if there are copy-paste businesses and rivals, it all boils down to execution. Snabbit being an early mover in the space means it will have an edge over its peers. All our rivals came up with the idea only after us. So, it becomes our battle to lose, not their battle to win.”

Snabbit’s “full-stack approach” involves directly sourcing, screening, training, onboarding, and managing its workforce, referred to as “experts.” These experts are located close to demand centers to ensure the 10-minute service delivery promise. The startup currently has over 600 workers on its platform. According to Agarwal, Snabbit’s workers completing a 12-hour shift earn upwards of ₹40,000 (approximately $470) per month, and those working four hours a day can earn over ₹10,000 (about $120) monthly, exceeding the typical earnings of domestic helpers in urban India, which the International Domestic Workers Federation reports at roughly ₹9,000 ($100).

For busy urban residents, the ability to book verified and trained professionals for household chores within minutes offers convenience, saving time, and reducing the stress associated with finding reliable help. The firm also helps the service professionals themselves, many of whom are women who previously operated in an unstructured environment, by providing Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, personal and family insurance, and steady monthly incomes.