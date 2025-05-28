Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a dedicated gaming app that will come preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices later this year. According to a report by Bloomberg, this new app (expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, aka ‘WWDC’, next week) is designed to serve as a central hub for video games and related features across Apple’s ecosystem.

The app will allow users to launch games already installed on their devices and consolidate various game-related functions, including achievement tracking, leaderboards, social features, and in-game activity logs. It is positioned as a replacement for the current ‘Game Center’, offering a richer and Xbox-like experience.

As per the report, the tech titan intends the app to enhance its appeal to both gamers and developers by creating a more immersive and connected platform for gaming. The interface will include a ‘Play Now’ section, offering editorial recommendations, featured challenges, and updates on special events (similar to curated sections seen in other gaming platforms). The app’s release is expected to coincide with a major software update in the fall (around September), likely with the iOS 18 update.

The development comes at a time when the Tim Cook-led company has recently acquired Canadian game studio RAC7 (known for the popular Apple Arcade title Sneaky Sasquatch). This marks the company’s first significant move into in-house game development. Although RAC7 is expected to continue operating independently, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening Apple’s presence in the gaming market. The tech giant intends to support the studio in expanding its existing titles on Apple Arcade, while also continuing to collaborate with third-party developers to bring new games to the platform.

The move is particularly significant considering that in 2024, the Apple App Store generated over $90 billion in global revenue. Notably, a substantial portion of this (around two-thirds) was driven by gaming and in-app purchases. Earlier in 2024, the company also began using its Vision Pro platform to bring more immersive gaming experiences to users. Games like ‘Gears & Goo’ and ‘Little Cities: Diorama’ were introduced, specifically designed to take advantage of Vision Pro’s spatial computing features. These games allow players to interact with virtual environments in new and creative ways, making gameplay feel more engaging and lifelike.

The timing of this development is notable as Apple is currently facing challenges on multiple fronts. Within the gaming industry, the company is dealing with growing competition and a high-profile legal battle with Epic Games over App Store payment policies. Additionally, the firm is also facing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who wants the company to make more products in the United States instead of expanding manufacturing in other countries like India.