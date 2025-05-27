With quick commerce adoption booming across the country (even though startup financials remain hugely negative), several niche quick-com startups are now emerging, with specific use-cases. And they are now finding themselves notable to investors to back as well. A popular name among them is quick commerce fashion startup ‘Slikk’, which has now secured $10Mn in its Series A round. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with existing backer Lightspeed also taking part in this fresh infusion of capital.

The proceeds from the funding round will be used to enable the firm’s entry and expansion into new lifestyle categories, introduce instant return options, and deepen its presence in more urban pin codes to access a wider customer base. The firm also plans to diversify into beauty and personal care, footwear, accessories, and wearables, aiming to extend its reach across key metros. Funds will also be deployed to focus on warehouse and dark store infrastructure, alongside tech enhancements aimed at improving personalization, product discovery, and delivery efficiency.

The company, which specializes in delivery of clothing and other accessories within a 60-minute timeframe, had earlier raised $3.2 million in a seed round just couple of months back. That was back in March, also led by Lightspeed, with participation from Multiply Ventures and other angel investors. Prior to that, Slikk secured $300,000 in a pre-seed round in September 2024, led by Better Capital. Securing two rounds within two months this year makes Slikk one of the few startups to achieve such rapid consecutive fundraising so far this year. Currently, it competes against the likes of established fashion e-commerce giants like Myntra and Ajio – Myntra recently piloted ‘M-Now,’ a 30-minute delivery service for fashion and beauty products.

Founded by Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami, and Bipin Singh, Slikk currently operates in Bengaluru, delivering fashion products within an hour. The company employs a “Try & Buy” model, which includes rapid delivery and immediate refunds. The platform primarily targets college students, young professionals, and urban consumers, and thus features mostly affordable, fast fashion collections for now. The platform currently features over 80 brands, including Snitch, The Souled Store, Freakins, Uptownie, Off Duty, Bonkers, and Bewakoof.

Today, the firm’s expansion into beauty and accessories positions it against both traditional fashion e-tailers and emerging fast-delivery players. Industry estimates project India’s apparel market to reach $109 billion this year, with the beauty and personal care segment forecast to exceed $34 billion. Slikk aims to establish a niche within these sectors by leveraging demand for hyperlocal fulfillment and on-demand consumption.

“Slikk, since inception, has delivered a high-quality customer experience through our 60-minute delivery model. Brands have been able to unlock new users at a hyperlocal level. With this new round, we intend to double down on that promise and offer a significantly wider range of products and experiences to our customers,” Akshay Gulati, co-founder and CEO of Slikk, commented on the development. Pratik Poddar, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, commented on the investment: “Having watched quick commerce reshape India’s consumer behavior, we believe fashion is the next frontier. The Slikk team’s strategic execution and deep category understanding are well-suited to lead this shift.”