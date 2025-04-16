xAI – Elon Musk’s AI firm – is now taking a page out of OpenAI’s book and bringing a Canvas-like feature to Grok, its AI chatbot. Named Grok Studio, this new addition creates a collaborative workspace that allows users to generate, edit, and interact with various types of digital content, including documents, code, and lightweight applications. The feature was publicly revealed via a post on the social platform X on Tuesday and is available to both free and paid users on Grok.com.

Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support. Grok Studio

Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games. Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to… pic.twitter.com/lyQh06F8eP — Grok (@grok) April 16, 2025

Grok Studio, much like Canvas in ChatGPT, comes with a split-screen interface where Grok’s responses appear on the left while the user’s content opens in a window on the right. This layout supports a hands-on, iterative style of interaction between the user and the chatbot. “Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support. Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games. Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to collaborate on the content together,” read the official post by Grok on X.

This brings Grok further into competition with other AI-powered tools that have recently begun to incorporate similar workspace features. OpenAI, for instance, launched its Canvas platform in October 2023. Canvas enables ChatGPT users to manipulate and organize generated content within an interactive environment. Likewise, Anthropic’s Claude assistant offers a comparable capability through a feature called Artifacts in June 2024, which allows users to store and edit responses in a persistent canvas.

The tools within Grok Studio appear designed for flexibility across various technical domains. The feature supports the generation and preview of HTML snippets and the execution of programming languages including Python, JavaScript, and C++. And to add to this, Grok will also support Google Drive, meaning that users can attach files stored in their Google Drive accounts to a Grok session. The integration supports formats such as documents, spreadsheets, and slide presentations, allowing Grok to analyze or incorporate this content into its responses.

In a nutshell, Grok’s Canvas-like offering will be useful for Grok users since it comes with the ability to generate, preview, and edit content in a split interface mirrors real-world collaborative environments, which can significantly cut down context-switching between tools. It also allows users to build or prototype basic apps, documents, and code more efficiently. The newly introduced integration with Google Drive will be useful as well, granting Grok access to user documents, spreadsheets, and presentations stored in the cloud and enabling it to interact with and manipulate real-world data as well.