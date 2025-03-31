Apple is making a strong AI push into the healthcare industry, with plans to introduce an AI-powered health coaching service and a revamped Health app. The initiative, codenamed “Project Mulberry,” aims to improve how users monitor and manage their well-being through personalized recommendations, food tracking, and AI-driven medical guidance. As part of this effort, Apple is also reportedly working on an AI agent that could serve as a virtual doctor, offering insights and advice based on user data.

Apple’s Health app has been a part of its ecosystem for years, collecting data from the Apple Watch and other devices to help users track their fitness, sleep, and other health metrics. However, the company will, according to reports, introduce a more advanced AI-powered health coach. This will be useful, especially since not everyone has regular access to healthcare professionals, and even those who do may not receive frequent, personalized guidance. If widely adopted, AI-driven health monitoring could ease the burden on healthcare systems, while preventive health measures can also decrease the incidence of costly medical interventions like surgeries, and reduce the need for frequent doctor visits in the first place.

According to reports, the AI agent will analyze information from devices such as the Apple Watch, iPhone, and third-party health trackers to generate customized recommendations. For instance, if a user exhibits irregular heart rate trends, the system may suggest lifestyle adjustments or provide educational content on cardiovascular health, allowing them to make lifestyle changes before problems develop into serious conditions. For example, it could warn users about early signs of heart disease based on irregular heart rate trends or suggest dietary changes to prevent diabetes. This type of early intervention could reduce the likelihood of chronic illnesses and improve long-term health outcomes.

In addition to this, the company is also planning to incorporate video explainers featuring real doctors, covering topics such as nutrition, mental health, sleep hygiene, and physical therapy, and will set up a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, where physicians will record these health-related videos. The company is also actively seeking a well-known medical expert to serve as the public face of the new service, tentatively called “Health+.”

One of the most notable additions to the Health app will be a new food tracking feature. While Apple’s current health offerings allow users to manually log certain dietary information, such as caffeine and carbohydrate intake, they lack the functionality of dedicated nutrition apps. The updated Health app is expected to provide a more integrated and AI-driven approach to food tracking, potentially positioning Apple as a competitor to established platforms like MyFitnessPal and Noom. The AI-powered coach will help users track their meals and provide tailored nutritional advice based on their dietary habits and health data. This could be particularly beneficial for individuals managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or obesity, as the system may suggest meal plans aligned with their health goals.

And to add to this, the Cupertino-headquartered tech titan is also reportedly developing features that leverage device cameras—particularly the iPhone’s—to analyze users’ workouts and provide real-time feedback on technique. This technology could allow the Health app to function as a virtual personal trainer, offering insights on posture, form, and movement efficiency. The AI-driven workout analysis may eventually integrate with Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service, which already offers guided workout programs.