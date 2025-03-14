Microsoft has released a new update for Windows Insider users (who test early versions of Windows updates) in the Beta and Canary channels. The update mainly includes a new AI-powered ‘Summarize’ feature for the mighty little Notepad. Under its latest 11.2501.29.0 version, Notepad has been upgraded with generative AI capabilities.

To use this feature, users can select the text they want to summarize, right-click on it, and choose the ‘Summarize’ option (or use the shortcut Ctrl + M) to receive a concise overview generated by Microsoft’s Copilot AI. This is useful for quickly understanding long paragraphs, notes, or documents without reading everything.

The feature also allows for customization of the summary length. Talking about availability, to use the ‘Summarize’ feature, users are required to be signed in with a Microsoft personal account. Specifically, Microsoft 365 Personal, Family and Copilot Pro subscribers will be able to use AI credits to use Summarize in Notepad. Interestingly, users will also get the option to turn off the AI-powered Summarize feature in the app settings.

Additionally, Notepad now offers a ‘Recent files’ menu, enhancing navigation and access to previously edited documents. This feature makes it easier to quickly reopen files you’ve been working on recently, saving you time searching for them. Users can access this feature by visiting the ‘File’ menu, where they will find a list of recently used files/documents.

In case, you do not want Notepad to keep track of recently opened files, you can clear the list or turn off this feature completely. This can be done in the app’s settings.

Along with Notepad, Microsoft also brings a new feature to the Snipping Tool, called ‘Draw & Hold.’ The feature in Snipping Tool (version 11.2502.18.0) is designed to make drawing lines, arrows, rectangles, and ovals on screenshots easier and more precise.

Speaking of process, a user can use the pen tool to draw lines, arrows, rectangles, or ovals after capturing a screenshot. By holding the cursor or pen still for a moment after drawing, the stroke automatically converts into a neat shape. Even users can then resize, move, or adjust the shape before finalizing it.

Additionally, the Snipping Tool now also offers an improved protocol for developers, allowing them to customize which capture features are shown when invoked from their apps. This update enhances flexibility, security, and integration with modern web-based apps and technologies.