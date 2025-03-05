Apple has officially unveiled the latest iteration of its Mac Studio desktop, introducing two new processor options: the M4 Max and the M3 Ultra. This marks the first time Apple has launched a Mac Studio model with chipsets from two different generations.

The Mac Studio retains the same compact aluminum chassis as previous models, and comes with two USB-C ports alongside an SD card slot, while the rear houses a broader selection of ports, including four USB-C (Thunderbolt 5) ports, amongst other connectivity options. The standard configuration of the new device is powered by Apple’s M4 Max chip, which the company claims delivers up to 3.5 times the performance of the original M1 Max model. This processor features either 14 or 16 CPU cores, while the GPU has between 32 and 40 cores. The base model featuring the M4 Max starts at $1,999, while the more powerful M3 Ultra configuration starts at $3,999. Customers can place preorders now, and they can get their hands on the devices from March 12.

From the looks of it, while the base model includes 36GB of unified memory, users have the option to upgrade to a maximum of 128GB. This is an increase compared to earlier Mac Studio models, which were capped at 96GB for Max-tier chips. This higher memory capacity supports more complex workflows, such as large-scale data processing and AI model development. For storage, the M4 Max Mac Studio starts with a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), with optional configurations allowing expansion up to 8TB. While this does not represent an increase in base storage compared to previous models, it maintains Apple’s standard for high-speed data access. The M4 Max variant is expected to offer improved energy efficiency as well.

“The new Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made,” John Ternus, Senior VP of Hardware Engineering at Apple, commented on the development. “A complete game-changer for pros around the world — powering both home and pro studios — Mac Studio sits in a class of its own, offering a staggering amount of performance in a compact, quiet design that fits beautifully on your desk. With this new Mac Studio, we’re delivering even more extreme performance with M4 Max and M3 Ultra, support for half a terabyte of unified memory, up to 16TB of superfast storage, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. Mac Studio truly is the ultimate pro desktop.”

Another version of the Mac Studio comes equipped with Apple’s M3 Ultra chip, which is currently the most powerful processor available in the company’s lineup. Unlike the M4 Max, which is part of Apple’s newer generation of silicon, the M3 Ultra is an enhanced version of the M3 series. This processor is created by combining two M3 Max chips using Apple’s UltraFusion technology, effectively doubling the CPU and GPU cores for superior performance.

The M3 Ultra features a 32-core CPU, consisting of 24 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. This configuration represents a 50% increase in CPU cores compared to the previous generation’s Ultra chip, making it the most powerful processor Apple has ever produced. The GPU options start at 60 cores and can be configured up to 80 cores, further enhancing graphics processing capabilities. The Neural Engine, responsible for AI tasks, has 32 cores. It also comes with 96GB of unified memory, but users can configure it up to an unprecedented 512GB. This increase allows professionals to run AI models with up to 600 billion parameters entirely in memory.