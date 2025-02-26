Microsoft is reportedly working on a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office for Windows, similar to how they already offer free web-based versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Instead of needing a paid Microsoft 365 subscription, users could get a basic version of Office apps (like Word, Excel, and more) for free on their PC.

To make it free, Microsoft could display ads inside the apps, similar to how some free mobile or web-based software works. Currently, free Office apps are only available on the web or in limited mobile versions. In the meantime, this free Windows version would expand accessibility gradually.

Talking about details, the free version may lack premium features, require an internet connection for some functions, or have other restrictions. For now, Microsoft is testing this ad-supported version of Office for Windows in India.

As free Office access comes at the cost of ads and cloud-only storage, dependence on OneDrive could be frustrating for users who prefer local storage or alternative cloud services.

The free (ad-supported) version of Microsoft Office shows ads on the side of the screen. In addition to banner ads, Microsoft will show you 15-second video ads periodically while using the software. However, this can interrupt your workflow.

Additionally, Microsoft is integrating AI-powered features into its paid Office suite, likely to make the subscription more attractive. The company is shifting away from one-time purchases of Office software and focusing on a subscription-based model to drive continuous revenue.

The development becomes significant as Microsoft Office Suite is one of the most widely used software collections in the world, with over 1.5 billion users globally. Microsoft 365 has more than 400 million active users. Over 1 million companies, including more than 70% of Fortune 500 businesses, rely on Microsoft 365 for their daily operations.

When it comes to individual applications, Microsoft Word is used by over 90% of businesses for document creation, while Excel serves 750 million users for data analysis. PowerPoint sees 35 million presentations daily, and Outlook has 400 million active users. In terms of revenue, Microsoft 365 alone generates more than $50 billion annually, contributing significantly to Microsoft’s total revenue, which exceeded $240 billion in 2023.

Earlier, the company introduced Copilot AI features to its Microsoft 365 suite for Personal and Family subscription plans. It gave users the option to access all Copilot features in Microsoft 365 plans for an additional cost of $3 per month.