Adobe has introduced a new Photoshop app for iPhones, with plans to release an Android version later this year. This app is distinct from the existing Photoshop Express, as it offers a more comprehensive set of features akin to the desktop version, including advanced design, editing, and generative AI tools. Notably, Photoshop Express has been available since 2010 and is more like other mobile editing apps, offering basic tools like resizing, masking, and blemish removal.

However, this new app supports cross-device project work through integration with Photoshop on the web, allowing users to seamlessly continue their work across different platforms. While the free version provides access to essential tools like the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, selections, and masks, a premium subscription unlocks advanced features such as Object Select, Magic Wand, and Content-Aware Fill.

This move aims to attract creative professionals and compete with other mobile editing apps like Canva and Apple’s recently acquired Pixelmator.

“We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time,” the company said in its statement.

The San Jose, California-headquartered Adobe’s new Photoshop mobile app has both free and paid features. With the new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, users can switch seamlessly between mobile and web for more precise editing. Some advanced tools like Object Select, Magic Wand, Content-Aware Fill, Clone Stamp, and the Remove Tool require a $7.99/month or $69.99/year subscription.

In fact, users can also avail few more AI-powered features like Generate Similar, Reference Image, and access 20,000+ fonts. They can easily remove objects with Remove Tool and Clone Stamp, adjust transparency and colours with blend modes, and fine-tune lighting without affecting colours.

For more clarity, if you already pay for Photoshop on a desktop, you automatically get premium access on mobile. However, Adobe hasn’t said what will happen to Photoshop Express, which has a cheaper $4.99/month premium plan.

“Photoshop on iPhone brings amazing power, fun and flexibility to the process of creating stunning visuals including vision and mood boards, album and podcast cover art, fashion lookbooks and beyond,” the company said.

The release comes at a moment when last week Adobe launched its text-to-video and image-to-video AI generator, called ‘Generate Video’ (Firefly Video Model), for public testing.