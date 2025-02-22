OpenAI has expanded access to its AI agent Operator, beyond the US, making it available in multiple countries. Launched in January 2025, this tool is different from regular ChatGPT. It can autonomously browse the internet and perform tasks online, making it more of a digital assistant than just a chatbot.

Under the latest move, this AI agent is now available to ChatGPT Pro users in select countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore and others. However, it’s not yet in the EU or some European regions – like Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland – due to GDPR and other regulatory concerns.

Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available. Still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland—we’ll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 21, 2025

OpenAI is gradually deploying ‘Operator’ worldwide, making AI-powered automation a bigger part of daily tasks. This aligns with its vision of creating more autonomous AI tools. Notably, an AI agent is a program that uses artificial intelligence to analyze data, make decisions, and perform tasks to achieve specific goals.

Speaking of details, the ‘Operator’ acts like a personal assistant, handling online tasks on your behalf using GPT-4o’s advanced vision and reasoning. Only ChatGPT Pro subscribers (a recently introduced $200 per month service plan) can access it through a dedicated website. In the meantime, the company is also planning to expand it to other plans soon.

According to the company, the ‘Operator’ is based on a new model called Computer-Using Agent (CUA), trained to interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs)—the buttons, menus, and text fields people see on a screen. However, the ChatGPT maker clarifies that the Computer-Using Agent (CUA) is still in research preview and hence has limitations.

The AI trendsetter has partnered with DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber to enable ‘Operator’ to perform tasks like ordering food or booking rides. The goal behind these collaborations is to ensure that Operator works well on their platforms while respecting their service terms.

This expansion comes at a time when ChatGPT reached over 400 million weekly active users in February. The development becomes noteworthy as the Microsoft-backed firm has included India in its expansion, as it is the second-biggest market for the ChatGPT creator. Interestingly, last year, the AI giant successfully tripled its user base in India. However, not everything is smooth for the company in the country, as it is already facing copyright violation lawsuits from several prominent news agencies, publishers, and even Bollywood music labels.