Amazon has announced that it will discontinue its ‘app store’ for Android devices on August 20, 2025. Developers have been informed that effective immediately, they can no longer submit new apps targeting Android devices. Apps already downloaded via the Amazon app store may continue to work, but Amazon will no longer guarantee they’ll function correctly without ongoing updates or support. Although, updates to existing apps will be accepted until the shutdown date.

Despite this closure, the Amazon app store will continue to operate on Amazon’s own devices, like Amazon’s Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, which run Fire OS (a modified version of Android). Clearly, this move isolates the app store from Amazon’s hardware, limiting its broader reach. Earlier in March 2024, Amazon discontinued the Appstore on Windows 11 devices through the Microsoft Store.

“Customers can continue to discover and install apps during this period. However, after August 20, 2025, the apps installed from Amazon Appstore for Android are not guaranteed to operate,” the e-commerce giant said in a blog post.

Despite efforts to challenge Google’s Play Store (including legal arguments in the Epic v. Google case), Amazon’s Appstore never gained significant market share. Apple and Google account for more than 95% app store market share globally (excluding China).

There’s no doubt that maintaining a separate app ecosystem for Android is resource-intensive, and Amazon may be focusing on areas where it holds a stronger position (like its own devices). Till now, Amazon Appstore is available in more than 200 countries and is compatible with Android devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV, and a few Blackberry devices.

Additionally, the Amazon Coins program – a virtual currency used for purchasing apps and in-app items – will be discontinued. As of today, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase, and any remaining balances after August 20 will be refunded. Meanwhile, the company promises more details later on the same.

“From February 20, 2025, customers in the JP marketplace will no longer be able to make any in-app purchases (IAPs) or earn and redeem Amazon Points on the Amazon Appstore for Android devices. However, customers will be able to earn and redeem Amazon Points through the JP Amazon Appstore on Fire Tablets or at Amazon.co.jp,” the company clarified in a FAQ section.

The development comes at a time when tech giant Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter (Q4) ended December 31, 2024. In terms of numbers, net sales increased by 10% to $187.8 billion, compared to $170.0 billion in Q4 2023.