Sony is reportedly now in the preliminary stages of developing a new handheld gaming console capable of playing PlayStation 5 games independently. No official announcements have been made yet, though, so take this with a pinch of salt.

Sony has a long history in handheld gaming, having introduced iconic devices like the PlayStation Portable (PSP) in 2004 and the PlayStation Vita in 2011. Both consoles offered features such as Bluetooth connectivity, media playback, and remote play capabilities. Still, these devices struggled to maintain long-term commercial success, particularly in the face of competition from Nintendo’s DS and 3DS series. By 2019, Sony had officially discontinued its handheld gaming efforts. Instead, the company chose to focus on its core console offerings, including the PS4 and later the PS5.

According to reports, the concept of the portable console for PS5 games builds on the groundwork laid by the PlayStation Portal, a remote-play device Sony launched in 2023. Featuring an 8-inch display, the Portal allows users to stream PS5 games via Wi-Fi. The device was later criticized for its dependence on internet connectivity and its inability to function as a standalone gaming device. The rumoured device, from the looks of it, is set to address the limitations.

The rumored development of a new portable console suggests that Sony may be revisiting this market. Unlike its predecessors, this device is expected to support native gameplay of PS5 titles, doing away with the need for constant internet connectivity or reliance on remote play. If this console does roll out, then it would expand the accessibility of Sony’s gaming ecosystem and give gamers the ability to play PS5-quality games on the go. Currently, enjoying the latest PlayStation titles requires a dedicated console, a stable internet connection (for devices like the PlayStation Portal), and often a fixed gaming setup.

A portable console that supports native gameplay would eliminate many of these barriers – which would particularly appeal to casual gamers, or gamers who travel frequently or prefer handheld gaming over traditional console setups. It would also further diversify Sony’s ecosystem, which has already been expanding to include PC gaming and mobile platforms.

This speculations come at a time when the handheld gaming market has grown increasingly competitive in recent years, driven by the success of devices like Nintendo’s Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck. The Switch, launched in 2017, has been particularly influential, blending portability with home console functionality and selling over 129 million units worldwide. Nintendo plans to release a next-generation successor in 2025 as well. Microsoft is not far behind and is reportedly developing prototypes for a handheld Xbox console, signaling its intent to enter the portable gaming market. The company has yet to confirm specifics for now.