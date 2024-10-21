Apple Intelligence is coming soon. The Cupertino-headquartered tech titan is set to roll out its highly anticipated iOS 18.1 update sometime next week, bringing a host of AI-powered features to Apple’s family of devices.

As of now, the tech behemoth is yet to reveal an exact release date for iOS 18.1. Several reports however indicate that the update is expected to be available on October 28, marking the introduction of the first set of Apple Intelligence features. With this, users will have access to advanced AI capabilities, such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, updates to the Control Center, and a Clean Up feature in the Photos app. Some features will be introduced in the initial rollout, while the others will be introduced over the course of the coming year.

Speaking of features, iOS 18.1 is set to bring advanced Writing Tools to users, providing real-time aid in text compositions with suggestions for spelling, grammar, and even word choice. With this, users will be able to adjust the tone of their writing (as necessary) and will be able to choose between three distinct tones: Friendly, Professional, or Concise. Alongside this comes an option to summarize the notifications on devices, ensuring that the most critical alerts rise to the top and the less important ones are grouped together. This will be useful when you receive a plethora of notifications, and do not need to scramble across those to receive important updates.

Other upcoming features include an update to Siri – the assistant will get a completely new redesign in the form of a new user interface with a glowing light indicator, as well as the ability to maintain context throughout multiple interactions, amongst others. Users will also have the option to record their calls (this will be able available to iPhone XS models and newer), while the transcripts from the calls will be made available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean.

The launch of iOS 18.1 has been highly-anticipated, ever since Apple introduced iOS 18 last month alongside its latest addition to the iPhone lineup – the iPhone 16 series. Now, the company is set to roll out a new firmware upgrade for AirPods Pro 2 users as well – one that is slated to bring new hearing health features for users. For now, the specifics are yet to be finalized, but reports state that these will include hearing protection, hearing testing, and hearing aid functionalities (the device will be able to automatically adjust its audio output to act as hearing aids).

Reports also state that this update will let users conduct a hearing test directly from their iPhone itself – tones from multiple frequencies are utilized in this test. Once it is complete, users need to go to the Health app to see the results and adjust the audio settings as necessary.