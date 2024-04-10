Google Cloud staked its claim in the burgeoning enterprise AI market at its annual cloud computing conference, Next ’24, held in Las Vegas this week. At the conference, the company unveiled a comprehensive suite of AI products and services built upon its most powerful AI model to date, Gemini. With this development, Google is bringing Gemini to Google Cloud, amongst others.

“We are excited to share with you that Gemini for Google Cloud is here. Generative AI’s capabilities have grown tremendously over the last year, and we have infused it throughout our product portfolio. Gemini for Google Cloud is a new generation of AI assistants for developers, Google Cloud services, and applications. These assist users in working and coding more effectively, gaining deeper data insights, navigating security challenges, and more. Using Google’s Gemini family of models, Gemini for Google Cloud lets teams accomplish more in the cloud,” Brad Calder, Vice President and GM at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post. “Gemini for Google Cloud offers enterprise-ready, AI capabilities that deliver robust security, compliance, and privacy controls, all with industry-leading availability.”

A key feature of Gemini for Google Cloud is its ability to leverage Google Search results as a source of information for its responses. This “grounding” approach aims to enhance the accuracy and freshness of the AI model’s outputs. “Enterprises have been piloting with us a number of scenarios with generative AI; now they’re deploying them in production,” Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, said. “The capabilities to do things like grounding, improving correctness of answers — all of those, step by step, people have gotten comfortable, they’re seeing value, and they’re deploying as a result.”

The arrival of Gemini to Google Cloud brings a host of new features and updates. For one, Gemini for Google Cloud enables users to work more effectively, gain deeper data insights, and navigate security challenges with ease. A key component of Gemini’s arrival to Cloud Gemini Code Assist, an evolution of the Duet AI for Developers and an enterprise-grade coding assistance solution that offers AI-powered assistance to developers, facilitating the building of applications with higher velocity and quality. With support for popular code editors like VS Code and JetBrains, Gemini Code Assist enables developers to harness the full potential of AI while meeting security, privacy, and compliance requirements. Google has received positive feedback from its launch partners, with reported efficiency gains of over 30% through the adoption of Gemini Code Assist.

Additionally, Google is introducing several new features to further enhance Gemini Code Assist, including full codebase awareness and code customization capabilities. This comes even as Google announced an expanded integration of Code Assist with popular development tools like Apigee and Application Integration. Additionally, partnerships with industry leaders such as Datadog, Stack Overflow, and others will provide developers with a wider range of data sources and functionalities within the AI assistant.

In a similar vein, Google unveiled Gemini Cloud Assist, an AI-powered tool designed to provide intelligent guidance throughout the application lifecycle within the Google Cloud platform. This tool offers functionalities such as goal-driven design assistance, proactive operations and troubleshooting capabilities, and tailored optimization strategies for cost or performance. Furthermore, the tech titan is bringing Gemini in Databases, enabling developers to generate, summarize, and fix SQL code directly from the Database Studio.

Similarly, Gemini for Google Cloud prioritizes data security and adheres to stringent compliance regulations. Built-in controls safeguard sensitive information, ensuring user data remains protected. According to the blog post, Google will now bring Gemini in Security Operations to Chronicle, alongside a new assisted investigation feature. According to Google, it “converts natural language to new detections, summarizes event data, recommends actions to take, and navigates users through the platform via conversational chat.”

The introduction of Gemini for Google Cloud has the potential to shake up the cloud computing landscape, particularly in the realm of AI-powered services. For one, it has the potential to significantly boost developer productivity compared to existing tools offered by competitors, as well as provide Google with the edge it needs to stay ahead of the likes of Microsoft and Amazon. It will still be an uphill battle, though, as both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are industry titans, and hold a significant lead over Google Cloud in terms of overall cloud market share.