Ride-hailing major Uber is launching a redesigned version of its app – one that is equipped with updates to improve the user experience, make it more personalized, and make it easier for riders to access the features they need. Refreshingly, the interface has also been made simpler to use.

According to the company, the updated version of its app is rolling out to “tens of millions” of customers in 1200 cities across the globe. So, the next time you use the Uber app – once you have updated it – you are likely to notice a few changes.

“The redesigned Uber app has increased awareness and consideration of a wider array of products, which has driven growth to several lines of business. This redesign leans into our platform strategy by expanding the breadth and relevance of products that Uber customers can engage with every time they open the app, especially Uber One members who use more of our products more often and will now have easier access to all the offerings in their city,” said Jen You, head of product for rides at Uber.

Let us delve deeper into what the new Uber app is offering. You added that the redesign has been aimed to make the user experience more intuitive, which in turn will let turn the ride-hailing platform into the “one-stop-shop for going anywhere and getting anything.” The update on Wednesday is the first in a series of updates to come to the app, according to Uber, and upcoming updates will come over the next few months.

For one, the redesigned app introduces a simpler home screen that simplifies the process of ordering food or hailing rides. Being simpler and more straightforward in nature, the new home screen hosts two options near the top of the screen – rides and food delivery. This is a departure from the previous version of the Uber app, where the top of the screen hosted eight options, such as ride, transit, and rent.

Furthermore, the new home screen comes with carousels that prompt a user with “More ways to use Uber,” “Ways to plan with Uber” or “Ways to save with Uber.” These provide riders with the choice to add a stop along a route, connect with public transit, or choose a more comfortable ride. At the bottom of the screen rests a new “Services” tab, that brings together various offerings such as e-scooters, car rentals, dinner options, and other ride and delivery offerings available in the area. The home screen also comes with a new “Activity Hub” that helps riders keep track of their previous and current rides and Eats orders.

Apart from the simpler home screen, the redesigned Uber app offers a more personalized user experience. Clicking on “Where to?” on the new app will bring up their “Saved Places,” along with a suggestion of destinations and ride types based on their preferences and past trips. And if this is not enough, it will also show recommendations on the home screen, based on their past trips. And if customers reserve rides in advance, Uber will show them other pre-planned options as well.

Enhancements have also arrived to the app to leverage features offered by the latest iPhone and iOS. If you are lucky enough to wield the latest iPhone 14 Pro, then you can take advantage of the “dynamic island” of the redesigned Uber app. If your iPhone runs iOS 16 or later, then you can seamlessly track your ride from the lock screen itself, saving you the effort to keep the Uber app open. The “dynamic island” will show you the progress of your Uber and will continuously display information such as the photo of the driver, vehicle license plate, vehicle model, a photo of the vehicle, and others. You can also get an estimated time of arrival of your ride – courtesy of Uber leveraging the Live Activities feature of iOS 16.