The past week has not been a pleasant one for Kanye West, at least when social media is concerned. The period saw the American rapper walk into one controversy after another – whether it be his posts on social media platforms or the T-shirt for his fashion line that bears the phrase “White Lives Matter.” And after Instagram had banned his account, now Twitter has confirmed that it had indeed restricted his account for policy violations on the popular micro-blogging site.

According to Katie Rosborough, a spokesperson for Twitter, the restrictions to the account came after West, who now goes by “Ye,” posted an anti-Semitic tweet on the platform. “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” she said.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” read the full tweet as reported by BuzzFeed News. While the tweet has since been removed, screenshots of the same have already been taken and shared by several users on the platform.

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX executive (and most-probably future owner of Twitter, unless he enters into more dramatics) welcomed West back on his return to the micro-blogging site. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” Musk tweeted on October 8, soon after the rapper posted his first post on Twitter in almost two years (since November 2020, to be more precise). It makes one wonder – will Musk’s emphasis on free speech on Twitter (which he claims to be a strong advocate of) mean the unrestricted dissemination of anti-Semitic content as well?

The tweet on Friday blasted Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, for giving him the boot from Instagram. The tweet on Friday consisted of a blurry picture of Zuckerberg, West, and others singing karaoke, along with the text, “Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off Instagram, You used to be my nigga.”

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Instagram later confirmed that anti-Semitic posts had got West kicked from the photo-sharing social networking site. His posts on Instagram on Friday included a screenshot of a text message between him and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, that accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people. Unsurprisingly, this earned him backlash from several organizations – the American Jewish Committee (AJC) slammed Ye for his posts.

“Kanye West’s week has consisted of: – Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program. – Anti-Jewish posts shared with his 18 million followers on Instagram. These posts are dangerous,” read a tweet by the AJC.