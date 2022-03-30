LambtaTest, which provides an end-to end cloud based test orchestration platform to developers globally, has announced closure of a new $45 million fundraising round. The round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital. Sandeep Johri, Ex-CEO and present board member of Tricentis, has also angel invested in this round.

With both corporates and startups increasingly shifting to automated testing for their products (websites, apps etc), LambdaTest’s core test execution platform allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, browser versions, and operating system environments. The company’s other offerings include HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform to help businesses run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible, and Test-at-Scale (TAS), a test intelligence platform.

LambdaTest’s TAS solution is the latest that the company aims to roll out globally, with the product already performing well in its current Beta stage.

“Over the past few months, we’ve released HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform to help businesses run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible. We will soon be launching our test intelligence platform Test-at-Scale (TAS). It is already in beta. We are also continuously enhancing our core execution platform’s capabilities,” said Asad Khan, Co-founder and CEO at LambdaTest.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest had earlier raised close to $25 million in funding from investment firms such as Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Leo Capital Holdings, Blume Ventures, and others.

The startup has seen some robust growth numbers, specially in the past couple of years or so, benefitting from a global accelerated push towards development of more online solutions. LambdaTest claims a userbase of over 1 million developers and testers globally. The company has run more than 100 million tests since its inception and has grown its business by 300% in the last year.