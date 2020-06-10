Walmart-owned Flipkart will now allow users to book flight tickets through its platform. The feature was in the making for quite some time, and perhaps got delayed due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the flight booking platform has now been made live and accordingly one can book both international and domestic flight tickets. The company aims to make it a cheaper, convenient and hassle-free alternative to other travel agencies.

“The site has an easy-to-use interface. So you can navigate your way through it, and by the time you are done with your booking, you will move a day closer to your travel date. You can open the site and check the plane ticket prices for the domestic or international destinations that you want to visit.” says Flipkart

The launch comes at a time when ecommerce seems to have stagnated across the country, with both Flipkart and Amazon not witnessing any significant growth numbers. Flipkart-parent Walmart hasn’t been doing too well wither, with the US retail giant recently reporting revenue declines, a big chunk of which was due to Flipkart’s “limited” operations in India. The diversification is a move to pare those losses and get Flipkart to profitability, as early as possible.

In terms of the platform, it is pretty straight-forward. Flyers can select source and destinations and select from relevant flight options. The platform is powered by online travel booking platform ixigo.

Keeping in mind the current COVID 19 situation, the website also provides advisory and guidelines for passengers to follow in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus. In addition to this, it lays down strict rules and regulations to follow implement social distancing. There is also a link that directs to what the travel restrictions are (if any) for your particular state.

There are a slew of attractive launch offers given by Flipkart. Customers can get a flat 10% off on their first flight booking made through Flipkart, there’s no minimum booking amount required to avail the discount. As an introductory offer, consumers are eligible to get up to INR 1000 OFF on all the domestic flight bookings made on Flipkart app. Flipkart is also providing various offers to the buyers which includes buying the ticket on EMI, this would let users pay only 10 per cent of the amount and pay the remaining account through EMI. Travellers can also win ‘SuperCoins’ to fly for free.