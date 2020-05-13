In current technology times, rarely you would find companies putting in some real research and development behind larger sized laptops. Of course Apple is one brand that has done that, but in the Windows ecosystem, focus is largely towards 13/15 inch ultrabooks.

Dell however, is bucking that trend, and is introducing an all new XPS 17 laptop. As the name suggests, this one is a large, 17-inch laptop and it is packed with performance and beauty to the brim. Along side, Dell also launched a redesigned XPS 15, perhaps its best-selling and one of the most loved Windows laptops hands down.

The new XPS 17

The new XPS 17 is the company’s latest “biggest” entry, as it sits at a 17 inch display. The company describes it as the “most powerful XPS laptop ever.” It’s been a decade since the company has launched anything under the XPS 17 inch banner.

Right at first, you will see a beautiful, 16:10 aspect ratio, edge-to-edge display, crystal clear as glass. The display offers beyond 4k (3840 x 2400) and FHD (1920 x 1200) resolutions. Dell says that for both XPS 17 and the new XPS 15, the company has worked on a new hinge, to support an all four-side nano-edge display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Intel’s latest 10th Gen Core i9 45W processors, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. However, it is the graphic processor where things get interesting. With the XPS 17, Dell is offering Nvidia’s champion, RTX 2060, as the GPU. However, those on a budget can go for the GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q as well.

The device sits at a height of 19.5mm and weighs about 4.65 pounds. Thus, this could be a light and compact solution for heavy gamers as well as developers looking for some mean coding machine.

Dell has also added a new thermal design to the XPS 17 to improve airflow, and it involves a custom vapor chamber to keep chips cool during load. Like the XPS 15, you won’t find any USB-A ports on this new XPS 17. Instead, there are four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and a full-size SD card reader.

The device will be available at $1,499.99.

XPS 15: Redesigned

Dell is not giving up on its existing devices, and has brought about the biggest batch of changes for the smaller, XPS 15 in almost 5 years.

The company is going for a 16:10 aspect ratio, just like it did with the XPS 13 and with the new XPS 17. It will come with the same more than 4K display (3840 x 2400) or a regular FHD (1920 x 1200) display options on the XPS 17, with a front camera on the top.

The company is also pushing for lighter bezels, and thus, more display to screen ratio. Dell says that for both XPS 17 and the new XPS 15, the company has worked on a new hinge, to support an all four-side nano-edge display.

The device will be powered by the same Intel’s latest 10th Gen processors as the XPS 17. However, XPS 15 sets the GPU cap at Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. XPS 15 laptops will come with Intel’s Core i9 10885H 45W chip, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

The company is also swapping the legacy ports like USB-A and HDMI for USB C, for faster charging and easy pairing with other devices like smartphones.

Dell is also promising “the longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop,” with upto 25 hours of screen time on the FHD display model. The device will be available from $1,299.99.