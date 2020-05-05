The Star Wars franchise has had a rocky past. The series has been oscillating between ‘top notch cinema’ and ‘a murder of your childhood’. While the series had seen some hope after the successful run of the “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”, “Rise of Skywalker” — the culmination of the 9 film saga — ended up as a bitter disappointment. Now, the series is in need of a fresh start, and no one does that better than “Thor Ragnarok” fame Taika Waititi. Waititi has now been signed to direct his own Star Wars movie, a franchise that only a select few directors have had chance to direct.

To start things off, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are out. The rebuke that they got, both for the finale of Game of Thrones and “Rise of Skywalker” has pushed the duo to shift their focus on their Netflix entries. Instead, the master of reviving dead franchises, Taika ‘god of thunder’ Waititi has been called upon, to give Star Wars fans a reason to rejoice.

Waititi has also garnered acclaim for his outstanding performance on the “Jojo Rabbit”, which bagged him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waititi already has an “in” in the Disney franchise, as he directed the season finale of “The Mandalorian”, which has been hailed by the fans as one of the best things that ever came from the franchise.

He will also be co writing the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.

In the announcement, Disney also pulled the sheets off a Star Wars series that Leslye Headland is currently developing for Disney+. Meanwhile, Mandalorian Season 2 is in post-production. Disney also has plans for two other Star Wars spin offs, “one based on Cassian Andor’s life prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The announcement came as a “May the Fourth” surprise gift from Disney, which celebrates this day as an ode to its very famous golden-egg-laying-hen, the Star Wars franchise.