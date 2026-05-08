Urban Company ended Q4 FY26 with a mixed set of results, showing strong growth in revenue but a sharp rise in losses. The company reported revenue from operations of about ₹426 crore during the quarter, which represents a year-on-year increase of around 42-43% compared to around ₹298 crore in the same period last year. This growth was supported by steady demand across its home-services categories like beauty, cleaning, appliance repair, and wellness.

But despite this strong growth, the company’s losses widened significantly. The firm posted a consolidated net loss of around ₹161 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of only ₹2.8 crore in the same quarter last year. This means losses expanded by almost 57 times on a year-on-year basis, making it one of the company’s weakest quarters in terms of bottom-line performance. The increase in losses was largely driven by heavy spending on expansion, including scaling its service network, investing in new offerings, and higher customer acquisition expenses.

The biggest reason behind the widening losses was Urban Company’s aggressive push into InstaHelp, its rapid-delivery home services vertical. The service is designed to provide household assistance such as cleaning, electrical work, plumbing support, and other basic tasks within minutes of booking. The company has aggressively expanded this vertical over the last few quarters as competition intensifies in the emerging instant home-services market.

InstaHelp has become one of the fastest-growing businesses within the company. Urban Company disclosed that InstaHelp crossed 1 million monthly bookings in March 2026, translating into around 36,000 daily orders. On peak days, bookings crossed 50,000 per day. The service expanded aggressively across major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune. During Q4 alone, InstaHelp reportedly handled around 2.7 million orders and generated around ₹40 crore in net transaction value (NTV), up from ₹28 crore in Q3 FY26.

Meanwhile, the company reported an EBITDA loss of ₹114 crore during the quarter, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹9.9 crore in Q4 FY25. This suggests that the company’s spending accelerated much faster than revenue growth. Urban Company also highlighted strong momentum in its international business. Operations in the UAE and Singapore recorded particularly sharp expansion, with NTV surging 84% year-on-year in Q4 FY26. The company stated that both its domestic core operations and international divisions remained profitable during the quarter and were able to improve margins compared with the previous year.

Overall in FY26, Urban Company reported strong business growth with Net Transaction Value rising 31% YoY to ₹4,290 crore and revenue from operations increasing 36% to ₹1,556 crore. The company’s annual transacting users grew 24% to 8.4 million, while monthly active service partners stood at 59,473 across 51 cities. However, aggressive investments in InstaHelp and expansion initiatives impacted profitability, with adjusted EBITDA loss widening to ₹129 crore during the year, even as the core business excluding InstaHelp remained profitable with adjusted EBITDA of ₹106 crore.

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