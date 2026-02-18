Google has announced plans to build a new network of high-capacity subsea cables and fiber-optic routes connecting India with the United States and key regions across Asia, Africa, and Australia. The project, revealed at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, aims to increase internet capacity, reduce delays in data transfer, and improve the reliability of connections. The expansion aligns with Google’s previously announced $15 billion investment commitment in India, which spans cloud infrastructure, data centers, AI development, and digital ecosystem support.

The new network will combine undersea cables and terrestrial fiber-optic routes to dramatically increase data capacity, improve reliability, and create alternative pathways for internet traffic between continents. At the core of the initiative is a set of new subsea cable systems originating from India, designed to extend connectivity toward Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia. One route will connect India to Singapore, a major global internet exchange hub. Another will extend toward South Africa, strengthening links between Asia and Africa. A third connection will reach Australia, improving connectivity across the Indo-Pacific region. Together, these routes will create a multi-path network that reduces dependence on traditional choke points and increases stability against outages.

In addition to these submarine links, the tech titan plans to establish multiple high-capacity fiber routes, strengthening data pathways between India and the United States. These routes will integrate with existing global cable systems and cloud infrastructure, allowing faster data transfer between North America and South Asia. Another key component of the plan includes new cable landing stations and network gateways, with an international landing hub planned near Visakhapatnam on the country’s eastern coast. Notably, landing stations serve as the physical connection points where subsea cables come ashore and link to land-based fiber networks.

This comes at a time when India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cloud and internet markets in the world, with more than 850 million users and rapidly rising data consumption fueled by video streaming, digital payments, e-commerce, and enterprise cloud adoption. Mobile data usage per person is among the highest globally, increasing the need for greater international bandwidth capacity. At the same time, subsea cables carry over 95% of global internet traffic, making them a critical backbone of the digital economy.

