OpenAI is ramping up its investments in India. After Reliance, the AI firm has now joined forces with the Tata Group has announced a sweeping, multi-dimensional strategic partnership that spans enterprise transformation, large-scale AI infrastructure development, global industry solutions, and social-impact skilling initiatives across one of ChatGPT’s largest markets.

“Today at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, we’re launching OpenAI for India, a nationwide initiative with leading Indian partners to expand access to AI and unlock its economic and societal benefits in the world’s largest democracy. India is now home to more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, from students and teachers to developers and entrepreneurs. OpenAI for India builds on that momentum, working with leading partners—beginning with Tata Group—to build sovereign AI capabilities, accelerate enterprise adoption, invest in workforce upskilling, and strengthen India’s thriving AI ecosystem,” the company announced in its blog post.

Under the terms of the partnership, several “hundreds of thousands” of TCS employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT over the coming years to start with. This represents one of the largest single enterprise deployments of ChatGPT to date. TCS will also leverage OpenAI’s Codex to standardize and accelerate AI-native software engineering across its global delivery teams. In addition to this, TCS’s HyperVault data-center business has signed a multi-year agreement with OpenAI to develop AI-ready infrastructure.

The initial phase includes 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with an option to scale to 1 gigawatt (GW) over time. This infrastructure will support next-generation AI workloads and is explicitly linked to OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative—a $500 billion multi-year program to build hyperscale AI data centers for training and inference. OpenAI will be the anchor tenant for the first phase, ensuring data residency, security, and compliance for mission-critical and government workloads in India. The facilities will feature liquid cooling, high rack density, and green-energy design.

Furthermore, the OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate on large-scale AI skilling programs for Indian youth. The initiative includes developing technology toolkits for NGOs and launching targeted programs aimed at improving livelihoods for at least one million young Indians through responsible AI education and practical application training. “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” Sam Altman, OpenAI chief, commented on the development. The AI firm will also expand its presence in the Indian market with more offices, in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year.

For OpenAI, it secures a major anchor tenant for its Stargate infrastructure program, guaranteeing long-term demand in one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets, and provides a credible pathway to embed its models deeply into India’s enterprise ecosystem as well. For the Tata Group, which is India’s largest private-sector employer, containing interests spanning steel, automotive, IT services, consumer goods, aviation, and hospitality, the collaboration is set to accelerate internal AI adoption and strengthens TCS’s global AI services offerings as well.

