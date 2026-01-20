WhatsApp Web is about to get a major upgrade that people have been asking for a long time. Until now, the browser version of WhatsApp let users send messages, share photos and videos, and react to chats, but it has not allowed voice and video calls, particularly for groups. But now, the Meta-owned platform has started testing group voice and video calls directly in the web browser, reports WABetaInfo. This means users will soon be able to join or start calls without picking up their phones and installing the desktop app. However, the feature is still under development and is not yet available to general beta testers.

With group calls becoming an increasingly essential tool for both social and professional interactions, the ability to make calls directly from the browser marks a significant step forward. According to the report, WhatsApp is aiming to replicate the mobile experience, supporting multiple participants in a single call, though early versions may initially limit the number of attendees (around 8 or 16) to ensure stability and performance. Notably, WhatsApp’s mobile and desktop apps support up to 32 participants in a single voice or video call.

At the same time, the platform is also reportedly testing features that go beyond just voice and video connectivity. One such addition could be call links, which would allow users to generate shareable links to group calls, making it easy to join calls just like on Zoom or Google Meet. This could make joining calls much easier, especially for larger groups or work teams. Early indications also point to potential call scheduling tools, which would let users plan calls ahead of time, label them for clarity, and send notifications to participants.

It is important to note that Meta has not shared an official launch date, but reports suggest that the update is still in an early testing phase. Once released, it will close a major gap between WhatsApp Web and the mobile or desktop apps, letting users easily switch between texting, sharing media, and making calls without leaving their browser.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →