AI is becoming a bigger part of Gmail with Google’s latest updates. The company has rolled out a new AI-powered Gmail Inbox along with smarter AI Overviews in search, transforming what has traditionally been a cluttered, chronological feed into a more streamlined and action-oriented experience. Powered by Google’s Gemini generative AI models, the AI Inbox identifies emails that require attention, like upcoming appointments, pending payments, or messages that need a response, and provides summaries of long email threads so users can quickly grasp the key points. At the same time, Gmail’s upgraded search functionality now also supports natural language queries.

At the core of these updates is the AI Inbox, which represents a major evolution in Gmail’s interface. Instead of displaying messages purely by arrival time, the AI evaluates each email’s urgency and relevance, surfacing the most critical items at the top of the inbox. The system can also extract actionable insights from messages, effectively transforming the inbox into a dynamic task management tool. But currently, this feature is limited to early testers in the US and personal Gmail accounts.

The Mountain View-headquartered company has also introduced AI Overviews in Gmail search, extending the platform’s intelligence to how users locate and digest information. By interpreting natural language queries, the AI can summarize conversations across multiple threads, allowing users to quickly understand the context of a discussion without manually reviewing dozens of messages. This functionality represents a significant improvement over traditional keyword-based search, which often required extensive scrolling and manual filtering.

Along with these organizational improvements, the tech titan has expanded AI-powered composition and writing tools across Gmail. Features like ‘Help Me Write’ assist users in drafting emails with an appropriate tone and style, while updated Smart Compose and Suggested Replies deliver context-aware suggestions. Gmail also now includes a built-in proofreading function for grammar and clarity, previously limited to paid subscribers, making these productivity tools widely accessible to all users.

It is worth noting that behind these improvements is Google’s Gemini AI framework, which powers Gmail’s smart inbox, search summaries, and writing tools. The company has stressed that personal emails are not used to train the AI, helping to protect user privacy. Even users who prefer not to use AI features can disable them.

These updates come at a time when the Sundar Pichai-led tech giant is aggressively pushing to integrate generative AI across its productivity suite, including Docs, Sheets, and Workspace. However, Google faces significant challenges, including user concerns over privacy, the need to ensure AI outputs are accurate and unbiased, and pressure from competitors rapidly innovating in the AI productivity space.

