Yet another chip company is reaping rich dividends, thanks to the AI gold rush that is currently on in the global tech space. Foxconn has just hit a new milestone, posting its highest quarterly revenue ever with NT$2.6028 trillion (~ $82.7 billion) in Q4 2025, a 22% increase from the previous year. The growth was powered by strong demand for AI data center and cloud infrastructure hardware, a segment that is now driving more growth than its traditional consumer electronics business. While analysts had forecast Q4’25 revenue of around NT$2.418 trillion, Foxconn clearly exceeded expectations.

Even as sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics remained steady, the surge in AI-related hardware orders, particularly for high-performance servers and cloud infrastructure components, contributed the most to the company’s growth. Notably, Foxconn, which is widely recognized as a major assembler for global tech brands like Apple and Nvidia, has been positioning itself as a critical supplier in the expanding AI ecosystem, supplying servers and components that power cloud computing and generative AI applications.

The company’s momentum extended into December 2025, when monthly revenue hit NT$862.86 billion, representing a 32% increase compared with the same month last year and setting a new monthly record. In US dollar terms, Q4 revenue increased by 26.4%, reflecting strong overseas demand and the company’s ability to capitalize on global AI hardware orders.

However, while the AI infrastructure segment led the surge, Foxconn’s consumer electronics division posted only modest gains, with performance influenced largely by currency fluctuations rather than a decline in demand. Despite this, the company’s diversified business model allowed growth in AI-related hardware to more than offset slower segments.

The development also comes as SoftBank is said to be involving Foxconn in its Stargate project by acquiring the Ohio factory for $375 million and converting it into a major data center to provide the computing power needed for advanced AI systems. Under the deal, SoftBank now owns the plant and will supply the necessary equipment, while Foxconn will continue to manage day-to-day operations. It is also important to note that Foxconn’s AI efforts are not limited to the hardware segment. Last year, the company launched its first large language model, ‘FoxBrain,’ specifically designed for the manufacturing sector, aiming to optimize production processes, improve efficiency, and support smart factory operations.

