Microsoft is expanding Xbox’s footprint beyond consoles by rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming on select Amazon Fire TVs. The update allows users to stream Xbox games directly on supported Fire TV models without owning an Xbox console, relying instead on cloud infrastructure and a compatible controller. By integrating its gaming service into Amazon’s TV ecosystem, Microsoft is broadening access to the Xbox Game Pass library and positioning the television itself as a standalone gaming platform rather than just a display for console hardware.

The rollout currently applies to specific Amazon-branded televisions, including the Fire TV 4 Series and the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. These models run Amazon’s Fire OS, which now supports the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. Users can download the app from the Fire TV app store, sign in with their Microsoft account, and start playing games on their TV without additional hardware like a console or streaming stick.

Notably, Xbox Cloud Gaming is built on Microsoft’s cloud-based infrastructure, where games are run on remote servers rather than local devices. The gameplay video is streamed to the TV in real time, while player inputs are sent back to the servers through a Bluetooth-connected controller. Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller is supported, along with several popular third-party controllers, allowing players to use hardware they may already own. And because the processing happens in the cloud, performance depends largely on internet speed and stability rather than the TV’s internal hardware.

Access to the service is generally tied to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which offers a rotating catalogue of hundreds of games. The library includes Microsoft’s first-party titles as well as a wide range of third-party releases across multiple genres. This subscription-based model reduces the upfront cost of gaming, removing the need for expensive consoles while still offering access to high-profile titles.

The Fire TV expansion follows similar moves by Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to other smart TV platforms. The company first launched Xbox cloud gaming on Samsung smart TVs in November 2022 through the Samsung Gaming Hub, enabling console-free play on supported models. More recently, Microsoft partnered with LG, announcing the collaboration in January 2025 and rolling out the Xbox app on compatible LG smart TVs by April 2025. Meanwhile, for Amazon, the partnership adds another layer of functionality to its smart TVs, turning them into multi-purpose entertainment hubs that go beyond video streaming.

