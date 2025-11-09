Apple is reportedly adding a new ‘Kids Mode’ to its tvOS software for Apple TV. The feature is part of the upcoming tvOS 26.2 update, which is currently in testing and expected to roll out later this year, reports MacRumors. Kids Mode will allow parents to create a dedicated profile for their child, automatically filtering out movies, shows, and apps that are not age-appropriate. Along with this, the tech titan is also introducing a simpler way to set up user profiles, allowing households to create profiles without linking them to an Apple ID.

Under the latest update, when parents create a new profile in tvOS 26.2, they will be asked whether it is for a child. Selecting this option activates Kids Mode, which automatically applies viewing restrictions. By default, only content rated suitable for general or PG audiences appears in the Apple TV app, but parents can manually adjust the settings to allow or block specific ratings.

Previously, every profile needed to be tied to an Apple ID, which made it inconvenient for younger users who did not have their own accounts. But, with this update, parents can create profiles directly on the device without going through the Apple ID sign-in process. This means a child can have their own home screen, watchlist, and viewing history without accessing personal information and syncing data across multiple Apple products.

However, while Kids Mode focuses on Apple’s own content and services, it does not automatically block access to third-party apps. Parents can still see all installed apps when using the child profile, so Apple advises combining Kids Mode with the existing Parental Controls in tvOS settings. These controls let parents hide apps, restrict purchases, and set a passcode for accessing mature content.

The tvOS 26.2 update is currently available to developers and public beta testers, and the final version is expected to be released to all Apple TV users by the end of the year. The development comes as, in May 2025, the Cupertino-headquartered giant publicly endorsed the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which sets tougher standards for online platforms when it comes to minors. For example, the act enforces stronger default privacy settings for underage users and restricts design features that might promote self-harm or exploitation.

Earlier, in 2021, Apple announced child-safety features that would scan iCloud Photos for child abuse material and warn minors about explicit content in Messages. The plan faced strong backlash over privacy concerns, and after repeated delays, the tech giant dropped the initiative in 2023.

