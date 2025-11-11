Tesla has reportedly rolled out a new rental program at select US locations, allowing customers to rent its vehicles directly from the company at low daily rates. The program is currently being tested in California (with launch sites in San Diego and Costa Mesa) and allows customers to rent a Tesla for three to seven days, reports Electrek. The move comes at a time when the Elon Musk-led firm is facing slowing electric vehicle demand due to the recent expiration of the federal EV tax credit and rising competition in the market. The company’s stock has fallen about 25% since early 2025, with Q2 deliveries dropping 13% to 384,122 vehicles. It recently launched cheaper ‘Standard’ versions of the Model Y and Model 3in a bid to arrest slowing sales and increase adoption as cars become expensive due to ending tax credits.

Under the latest rental initiative, renters can drive a Tesla for as little as $60 per day, excluding taxes and fees. Each rental includes unlimited mileage, free Supercharger access, and even the company’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature for the duration of the rental. However, the vehicles must remain within the state where they are rented, and the EV giant charges a $30 fee if a car is returned with less than half its battery charge. Customers can book this newly introduced service directly through Tesla’s app or website, bypassing traditional rental agencies entirely.

The program also comes with an added incentive for potential buyers. In this service, anyone who orders a new Tesla within seven days of returning their rental can receive a credit of up to $250 toward their purchase.

