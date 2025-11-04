Apple Watch users will now be able to access WhatsApp straight from their devices. Social media giant Meta is now officially bringing a dedicated WhatsApp app for Apple Watch, offering users the ability to send and receive messages, react with emojis, and manage calls directly from their wrists for the first time. The rollout begins from today, November 4, and makes the wearable ideal for multitasking, fitness, and travel.

The app — compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer models running watchOS 10 or later — is now available globally via the App Store. Users can install it through the Watch app on iPhone, provided they are running the latest version of WhatsApp. “Today, we’re launching a new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch, so you can stay on top of your WhatsApp chats without pulling out your iPhone. The new WhatsApp app will support many of our most-requested features,” the social media company announced in a blog post.

For the first time, users can record and send voice messages directly from Apple Watch and view clear images, stickers, and longer text messages that previously appeared truncated in notifications. Quick emoji reactions — a popular feature in WhatsApp’s mobile version — have also been integrated into the smartwatch interface, creating what Meta describes as a “complete messaging experience on the wrist.” Users will also receive incoming call notifications through the watch, with the option to see the caller’s name and respond or dismiss the alert immediately. The interface has been optimized for Apple Watch’s small display, emphasizing legibility and quick navigation.

Meta confirmed that all messages, calls, and media remain protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, including when accessed from the Apple Watch. This ensures that no third party — not even Meta — can intercept or read communications. The Apple Watch version arrives months after WhatsApp launched its first iPad app, expanding its reach into Apple’s ecosystem. Together, the two rollouts suggest Meta is investing heavily in cross-platform parity, ensuring that WhatsApp remains accessible regardless of device type.

Until now, Apple Watch users could only view mirrored notifications from WhatsApp on their iPhones and respond with pre-set replies. The introduction of a standalone app closes a long-standing functionality gap between WhatsApp and Apple’s own Messages app, which has offered a full watchOS experience for years. Meta said the new app is “just the start” of a broader rollout of watchOS features, with plans for additional functionality in future updates. Industry analysts view the launch as part of Meta’s ongoing initiative to unify and extend WhatsApp access across devices — a strategy accelerated by the company’s introduction of multi-device sync and WhatsApp Web standalone support in recent years.

To install WhatsApp on Apple Watch, users must first update their iPhone and WhatsApp app to the latest versions, then open the Watch app on iPhone, locate WhatsApp under “Available Apps,” and tap Install. Once setup is complete, notifications, calls, and messages will sync automatically. The app supports voice dictation, emoji responses, and media viewing, though it does not yet support message composition via keyboard input. Meta has not commented on whether future updates might introduce expanded input methods or standalone cellular functionality for watches with LTE capability.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →