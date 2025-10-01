Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, is building a new online knowledge platform called Grokipedia, which he says will be a direct rival to Wikipedia. According to Musk, the project is intended to serve as a massive improvement over the existing encyclopedia by relying on advanced AI to create and refine entries. Grokipedia will be built around xAI’s chatbot, Grok, and the billionaire has stated that it will be freely accessible to the public, encouraging open contributions.

Notably, Musk has long been critical of Wikipedia, accusing the platform of bias and claiming that its editorial process is dominated by what he calls ‘left-wing activists’. He argues that Wikipedia unfairly treats certain news sources as more reliable than others and that this has given it too much influence over how information is presented online. More importantly, since Wikipedia pages often appear at the top of Google search results and are widely used to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, Musk believes that these alleged biases can have far-reaching effects.

Clearly, this clash with Wikipedia is not new. Musk has mocked the platform in the past, sometimes referring to it as ‘Wokipedia’, and he has also questioned its fundraising practices. At one point, he even joked about donating $1 billion if the site temporarily changed its name to a more provocative version. And now his latest move to create Grokipedia shows that he is serious about challenging Wikipedia’s dominance in the knowledge-sharing space.

Musk has also indicated that Grokipedia will be open to broad participation, similar to Wikipedia’s model of community-driven editing. He has invited members of the public to contribute to the project and has indicated that there will be no restrictions on access.

However, details about how Grokipedia will work are not clear yet. It is still unknown who will manage the platform, how disagreements about content will be handled, and what steps will be taken to make sure the AI does not spread mistakes or biased information. Actually, Musk hinted that Grokipedia will rely heavily on Grok, xAI’s AI assistant launched in 2023. Grok has been trained on vast amounts of public data, including books, websites, and even Wikipedia itself. According to Musk, it can rewrite encyclopedia entries to correct mistakes, add missing details, and provide more context. But at the same time, it is important to note that Grok itself has been surrounded by several major controversies, especially for giving incorrect information and making factual errors.

Recently, xAI’s text-to-video tool, Grok Imagine, drew heavy criticism for a ‘spicy mode’ that reportedly allowed the creation of explicit material, including nudity. Earlier, its virtual companions (including Ani and Valentine) also made headlines after users reported sexually explicit interactions. The Grok chatbot itself has been at the center of backlash for generating antisemitic statements, including praise for Adolf Hitler and even calling itself ‘MechaHitler’. Even to make things worse, in August 2025, reports surfaced that a glitch in the sharing feature exposed around 370,000 private Grok AI conversations online.

