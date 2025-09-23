Google has announced that its Gemini AI assistant is officially coming to televisions through Google TV, starting with TCL’s new QM9K series. This is the first time Gemini is built into TV software, allowing viewers to interact with their screens in a way that goes beyond basic voice commands. Until now, TV assistants were mainly limited to basic requests like playing a particular show, adjusting volume, or opening apps. But with this new update, users will be able to have conversations with Gemini, ask for recommendations, request recaps of series, and even explore general knowledge topics or practical tasks like cooking tips.

According to the company, the rollout starts with TCL’s QM9K televisions, which are designed with advanced display technology and the hardware required to support more demanding AI features. These sets are positioned at the top end of the market, offering strong performance as well as the new conversational capabilities of Gemini. Google has also confirmed that more televisions and devices running Google TV will be added to the list in the near future, with expansion planned across additional brands and models over the coming year.

“Later this year, Gemini will be available on more devices, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart Onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models,” the company said.

To activate Gemini, users can either call on it with the familiar ‘Hey Google’ phrase or press the microphone button on their remote controls. The AI responds in both spoken answers and on-screen results. Depending on what is asked, it might bring up a list of show recommendations, a summary of a program, or even helpful videos pulled from YouTube. Clearly, the interface is designed to make the process feel less like issuing commands and more like having a conversation with the television.

However, the new experience will not be available everywhere at once. Gemini on TV is rolling out in stages, starting only in certain countries and languages, with access initially restricted to adults. Some of the more advanced options will also rely on the hardware inside the television. For example, TVs with built-in presence sensors can react when someone walks into the room, but older or simpler models will not have this ability. Google has also explained that the overall performance will depend on the device, with higher-end televisions expected to run Gemini more smoothly than entry-level sets.

The timing of this move comes as competition in the smart TV market is increasing. Companies like Samsung and LG are creating their own AI-powered TV features, and the tech titan’s introduction of Gemini on Google TV shows its effort to maintain an edge. This step is also part of Google’s larger plan to bring Gemini to multiple devices, including smartphones, laptops, cars, and now televisions.

