Google has started rolling out a new feature that lets users share their custom Gemini assistants, known as ‘Gems’, with others. Until now, Gems were created and used privately, serving as personalized versions of Gemini customized to specific tasks. But now with the latest update, users can share these assistants with friends, family, or colleagues through the web, making it easier to collaborate and use them in both personal and professional settings.

Notably, Gems function as customized AI helpers that users can fine-tune for particular purposes. A Gem can be instructed to behave like a writing coach, a project planner, or even a travel guide, with the system remembering preferences and delivering consistent output over time. The introduction of sharing means that once someone builds a useful Gem, others can access it without needing to recreate the same instructions manually. This is especially useful for teams or organizations where multiple people may need an assistant that works in the same way.

The newly introduced sharing process works in a manner familiar to anyone who has used Google Drive. From the ‘Gem Manager’ on the web, users can click a ‘Share’ button next to their Gem and either invite others via email or generate a shareable link. Shared Gems then appear in a ‘Shared with me’ section for recipients, who can use the Gem directly, make a personal copy for customization, or edit the original instructions (but only if granted permission). Each shared Gem also shows up in Google Drive with a Gemini icon, and any changes made by authorized editors are automatically reflected across both Drive and Gemini.

This rollout is currently available for Gemini Advanced subscribers, as well as customers on Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise plans. For larger organizations, the Sundar Pichai-led company is providing administrative controls through Workspace. Admins can enable or disable sharing, limit whether Gems can be shared outside the company, and manage collaboration settings in the Admin Console under the Generative AI section. Clearly, these safeguards ensure companies maintain oversight of how custom assistants are distributed.

However, despite these new functionalities, there are some limitations to keep in mind. At launch, users can only share Gems through the web, as the mobile app does not yet support this feature. Additionally, if a Gem contains restricted or unsupported content, the option to share it may be disabled.

