Google has begun rolling out its Gemini AI assistant directly into Chrome for all desktop users in the US, marking the company’s latest step in bringing generative AI to its most widely used product, Chrome, which accounts for the lion’s share of the global browser market. Until now, access to Gemini in Chrome has been restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. The latest update removes the paywall, making the assistant available to all users in the US who browse in English on Windows and Mac.

The most visible change is a new sparkle-shaped icon in the top-right corner of Chrome. Clicking it opens a Gemini panel that can answer questions about the page being viewed, explain technical concepts, or adapt content based on user preferences. For example, a recipe can be instantly converted into a gluten-free version, or a dense legal document can be summarized into digestible bullet points. Gemini also introduces the ability to work across multiple tabs, consolidating information from disparate websites into a single output.

Google says a forthcoming feature will allow Gemini to recall past browsing sessions, making it possible to prompt the assistant with questions like “What site had the walnut desk I looked at last week?” — effectively turning browsing history into a searchable knowledge base.

In addition, the tech titan is weaving Gemini deeper into its broader ecosystem of services, with Chrome soon able to interact directly with Calendar, Maps, and YouTube. A meeting invite embedded in an email can be added to Google Calendar without switching tabs, or Gemini can generate time-stamped navigation inside a long YouTube video. Maps integration will let users retrieve location details within Chrome, avoiding the need to juggle multiple apps. This seamless interplay with Google’s portfolio highlights how the company is positioning Gemini as connective tissue across its products, moving toward a vision of AI as an ever-present layer of productivity and coordination. On mobile, Android users already have access to parts of Gemini within Chrome, while iOS support is expected soon.

Going forward, Gemini will be able to carry out multi-step actions on behalf of users, such as ordering groceries, booking appointments, or filling out online forms. Demonstrations showed Gemini navigating Instacart, selecting items, and preparing a cart for checkout, leaving only the final purchase decision to the user. The assistant will be able to click, scroll, and type on websites much like a human user would, but with automation speed and persistence. This approach echoes earlier experiments in browser-based agents, including OpenAI’s Operator, which struggled with accuracy and speed. Google insists that it is refining Gemini’s agentic features to avoid the pitfalls of earlier attempts, though skepticism remains about whether such tools can move beyond being novelties to becoming reliable everyday utilities.

In addition, Google is embedding AI search directly into the Chrome address bar, known as the Omnibox. The new “AI Mode” allows for natural language queries that go far beyond standard keyword searches. Chrome will also offer contextual prompts in the address bar, suggesting relevant questions based on the page currently being viewed. This places AI not only in a sidebar or a separate chatbot window but directly at the heart of how people navigate the web, effectively reimagining the search process itself.

The concept of an “AI browser” has been gaining momentum for two years, with challengers like The Browser Company’s Arc (recently rebranded as Dia), Perplexity’s Comet browser, and even rumors of an OpenAI-backed browser, suggesting that traditional browsing experiences are under pressure to evolve. Many of these alternatives attracted early adopters by experimenting with novel AI integrations, but their reach is tiny compared to Chrome. By embedding Gemini into a browser used by billions, Google is bringing AI-powered browsing out of the experimental fringes and into the mainstream.

