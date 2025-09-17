Apple is reportedly developing a new MacBook Pro that will feature a touchscreen OLED display, a first for the company’s so far non-touchscreen laptop lineup. While Apple’s laptops have traditionally relied on keyboards and trackpads for input, the new model is expected to allow direct touch interaction on the screen. Ofcourse there was that unpopular touchbar on top of Macbook Pros, but Apple hasn’t embraced touchscreen on laptops like several other OEMs have. That could change soon.

Popular industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, said in a recent post on X that this new, touchscreen MacBook Pro is expected to enter mass production by late 2026, with a potential release planned for early 2027.

According to Kuo, the upcoming MacBook Pro will feature on-cell touch technology, which allows the display to detect touch inputs directly without requiring an additional touchscreen layer. He further noted that this design choice is inspired by Apple’s observations of iPad user behaviour, where touch interactions have been shown to enhance productivity and overall user experience.

“The more affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone processor, slated for mass production in 4Q25, will not support a touch panel. Specifications for its second-generation version, anticipated in 2027, remain under discussion and could include touch support,” Ming-Chi Kuo said in his post.

Importantly, the integration of OLED technology is expected to deliver improved contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and better energy efficiency compared to the Mini-LED displays used in current MacBook Pro models. According to reports, Samsung Display will likely be the exclusive supplier for the OLED panels, which will be produced at its facility in Asan, South Korea. The production process is set to commence with a dedicated line for Apple, with prototypes expected by the end of 2025 and full-scale production beginning in the first quarter of 2026. Also, the new MacBook Pro models are expected to maintain the current lineup sizes, with options for 14-inch and 16-inch displays.

This is not the first time such a development has been discussed. Some earlier reports also suggest that, despite historically being resistant to incorporating touchscreen functionality into its laptops, the success of the iPad and the growing demand for versatile devices have influenced Apple’s decision to change its strategy. The introduction of a touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro is expected to appeal to professionals in creative fields like video editing and graphic design, where precise touch input can be particularly beneficial. There have also been several reports regarding potential pricing for this new MacBook Pro touchscreen model. While the company has not officially confirmed the price, previous reports suggest the base model could start around $2,600. However, this figure may change depending on component availability and production timelines.

