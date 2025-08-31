Meta is looking at the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) models from Google and OpenAI inside its own apps. Executives at the company have discussed bringing Google’s Gemini model into Meta AI (the chatbot that already appears on its platforms), reports The Information. They have also considered using OpenAI’s systems to power different tools across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

These potential talks suggest that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company may temporarily rely on technology from rivals to provide its users with better AI features. At the same time, it continues to develop its own advanced systems. According to the report, Meta’s AI leaders have internally described the idea as a short-term step rather than a permanent shift. The company is currently working on Llama 5, the latest version of its in-house AI model, which is still being developed and trained. The firm believes that once Llama 5 is ready, it will be able to compete directly with Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s models. Until then, using external systems would help the social media giant keep its AI products competitive and attractive.

Notably, Meta has long said its AI strategy involves a mix of building its own systems, working with other companies, and supporting open-source projects. The company intends to keep advancing its own models while also exploring collaborations where useful. The social media company is already using outside technology for some of its internal tools. For example, the company’s engineers rely on Anthropic’s AI models for help with coding tasks through an internal assistant.

Recently, Meta also partnered with Midjourney, the AI lab best known for its image-generation tool. The deal goes beyond a simple license, as the company will use Midjourney’s technology and work directly with its researchers to develop stronger AI models for images and videos. Actually, for Meta, which has struggled to keep pace with tools like Google’s Veo 3 for video and OpenAI’s Sora, the partnership provides a quicker way to improve the quality of its AI-generated images and videos.

However, despite such collaborations (even with rivals), Meta is still investing heavily in its own AI efforts. The firm has raised its annual capital expenditure forecast to between $66 billion and $72 billion. Earlier this year, the company hired Alexandr Wang (former CEO of Scale AI) and Nat Friedman (former CEO of GitHub) to co-lead its new division, Meta Superintelligence Labs. But its AI efforts continue to face challenges and controversies. Its latest large language model, Llama 4, has not been as widely adopted as expected. Also, the company’s AI chatbot faced criticism after reports showed it had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with users, including minors. And to address these challenges, the company appears to be revising its recently adopted AI strategy. Recent reports reveal that Meta is once again reshaping its AI operations, marking the fourth major restructuring in just six months. Under the new plan, Meta will split its AI division, Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), into four separate units.

