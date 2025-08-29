Meta’s microblogging app Threads is testing a new feature that allows users to post long-form text directly within the platform. Currently available in a trial phase on the iOS version of the app, the feature is designed to let users share longer messages, commentary, or content that can not easily fit into a standard Threads post, reports TechCrunch. The update shows Meta’s effort to position Threads as more than a microblogging app, giving it a competitive edge against platforms that support longer, in-depth writing.

The feature, internally referred to as a ‘text attachment’, allows users to attach a block of formatted text to their posts. This means that instead of compressing ideas into short snippets, users can now include longer narratives, analysis, or excerpts from articles and books directly in their Threads feed. The text attachments support basic formatting like paragraphs, headings, and emphasis, giving users some creative control over how their content is presented. This approach is clearly intended to make reading longer posts easier and more visually organized.

Considering the screenshots shared by several users who spotted the feature on the platform, the attached text appears as a grey box within the main post. Viewers can tap the box to expand it and read the full content. This layout keeps the feed clean while still giving access to longer posts. Actually, with this feature, the social media behemoth aims to attract users who often publish longer content on other platforms, like blogs or Substack. By allowing long-form text directly in Threads, Meta aims to reduce the need for workarounds like sharing screenshots from other apps. This update could make Threads a more appealing space for writers, journalists, and creators who want to share detailed content while still connecting with a social audience.

Importantly, unlike some competitors, like X, which restricts its long-form ‘Articles’ feature to premium subscribers, Threads’ text attachment feature is reportedly available to all users during testing. Also at this initial stage, the feature supports text-only posts, without the ability to include images, videos, or other multimedia elements. However, such additions could be considered in future updates. According to the report, Meta has indicated plans to expand the feature to a wider audience in the future, though no specific timeline has been announced.

The development comes months after the company added a private messaging (DMs) feature to Threads, aiming to separate it from Instagram. But despite such advancements, Threads has faced its own challenges. For example, the platform has been criticized for collecting large amounts of sensitive user data, raising privacy concerns. It was also initially blocked in the European Union due to regulatory issues, though Meta later launched it in the region in December 2023 after making adjustments to meet compliance requirements.