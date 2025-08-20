Google has officially revealed its new Pixel 10 series. The lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and comes, as expected, deeply integrated with AI and is powered by a new, custom-built processor. Google announced the reveal in its Made by Google event on Wednesday. The devices are currently available for pre-orders, and come with the Material 3 Expressive. The Pixel 10 is priced at ₹79,999, the Pixel 10 Pro at ₹109,999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at ₹124,999, and come with 256GB of storage.

“Today we introduced our 10th generation of phones: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Powered by the all-new Google Tensor G5 chip and our newest Gemini Nano model, they’re our most personalized, proactive and helpful Pixels ever — and they come with a refreshed design and plenty of hardware updates,” Google announced in an official blog post.

The foundational upgrade across the entire series is the new Tensor G5 chipset. This is Google’s first in-house processor to be manufactured on a 3nm process by TSMC, a move away from Samsung. This shift is expected to deliver a major boost in both performance and power efficiency. Google has stated that the Tensor G5’s CPU is up to 34% faster than the previous Tensor G4, while the on-chip Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), which handles AI tasks, has seen a 60% speed increase. This enhanced on-device processing power is the engine behind the new generation of AI-driven features.

A major focus for Google is the widespread implementation of Gemini, its advanced AI model. The new phones come equipped with Gemini Nano, a version of the LLM that runs entirely on the device, allowing for privacy-conscious and instant AI functionality without a network connection. Key features like Magic Cue (which surfaces contextual information across applications), a Journal app, and an AI-powered Camera Coach that offers real-time photography tips, are enabled by this on-device processing. The phones also provide access to more powerful Gemini models via the cloud, and each device purchase includes a one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, and users can edit images via text and voice-based prompts as well.

In addition to this, the base Pixel 10 now features a triple-camera system, a first for the non-Pro lineup. It is equipped with a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL elevate the camera experience with a more powerful setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Both Pro models also include a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and their larger sensors enable features like 8K video recording.

The series is differentiated by its form factors and specifications. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are the most compact models, each with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the largest at 6.8 inches. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold features two screens: a 6.4-inch outer display and a large 8-inch inner display. The Pro models also include premium features such as brighter “Super Actua” LTPO OLED screens with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. All phones run on Android 16 and will receive seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates, which is a key selling point for longevity and user support.