NordVPN has announced that its Meshnet feature will be discontinued on December 1, 2025. Meshnet (introduced in 2022) allowed users to connect multiple devices into a private virtual network. This feature made it possible to access devices remotely, share files securely, and route internet traffic between connected devices. It was included at no extra cost with every NordVPN subscription, but despite this, only a relatively small number of users used the feature regularly.

According to the company, the combination of limited usage and the significant resources required to maintain and develop the feature led to the decision to discontinue it. NordVPN explained that this move will allow the team to concentrate on improving its main VPN services, focusing on making them faster, more secure, and easier for users to use.

Users who are currently using Meshnet will now need to find other ways to continue their secure connections and file sharing. For those who relied on Meshnet to share files safely, NordVPN suggests moving to NordLocker, its separate service designed for encrypted file storage and secure sharing. Meanwhile, people who use Meshnet for connecting multiple devices in a private network can look for other mesh networking tools offered by third-party providers.

“When we built Meshnet, our goal was to give users more control over their connections and networks. By offering it as a free add-on to NordVPN’s core service, we hoped it would become a valuable part of your online experience. But sometimes even good ideas don’t reach a wide enough audience. If you’re currently using Meshnet, now’s a good time to prepare and plan ahead so you don’t run into issues afterward. Start looking into alternative solutions for the virtual network setups you’ve configured using our apps,” the company stated in a blog post.

Importantly, NordVPN assured its customers that the shutdown of Meshnet will not affect its main VPN services, which will continue to operate normally. The move comes as the company faces significant challenges, especially a drop in VPN usage. A recent report shows that in the US, VPN usage fell from 46% in 2024 to 32% in 2025, making it even tougher to attract and retain customers. On top of this, the VPN market is highly competitive, with major rivals like ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and CyberGhost competing for users, which could pressure NordVPN’s pricing and profit margins.