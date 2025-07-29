Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has reportedly been questioned by French authorities as part of a judicial investigation into the presence of illegal content on the messaging platform. The inquiry focuses on allegations that the platform has been used to distribute child sexual abuse material, promote drug trafficking, and circulate extremist content, reports TV5 Monde (citing information from AFP). Prosecutors are examining whether the platform failed to remove such material and if Durov (as its chief executive) can be held legally accountable for not doing more to prevent its spread.

Notably, Durov was first detained by police in August 2024, at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, after arriving on a private flight from Azerbaijan. His arrest followed a months-long investigation by France’s anti-cybercrime unit into how Telegram was being used to facilitate serious criminal activity. And just four days after he was detained, Durov was officially charged with several serious crimes. These include helping to spread child sexual abuse material, supporting drug trafficking, involvement in organized fraud, obstructing justice, and not cooperating with the authorities. Under French law, if he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Although Durov was released on bail (reportedly between €5 and €6 million), he is still under strict legal supervision. He is not allowed to leave France and must check in with the police twice a week. Even the latest questioning is said to be part of the ongoing effort to determine whether he was aware of or played a role in Telegram’s alleged failure to control illegal content on the platform.

Particularly, French investigators are focused on the platform’s encryption technology and the way its channels and private groups are used. Authorities believe that the platform’s privacy features (while popular with users) have also made it a preferred tool for criminal groups who use it to operate anonymously. According to reports, law enforcement has tracked several networks involved in serious criminal activities that were active on the platform with little interference from the company.

Earlier, Durov said that Telegram follows European laws and takes steps to remove harmful content from the platform. He explained that the company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and moderation teams to detect and take down content that breaks its rules or legal requirements. He also warned against what he called ‘excessive government interference’ in online communication, arguing that privacy and free speech should be protected even while fighting crime.

The timing of this latest development becomes even more noteworthy, as in May 2025, Vietnam’s government reportedly directed telecommunications companies to block access to the messaging app Telegram, arguing that the platform failed to cooperate in curbing criminal activities conducted by its users. Earlier, in March 2025, authorities in Russia’s Dagestan and Chechnya also blocked access to the app, citing security concerns and warning that militants and hostile groups could use it to coordinate attacks.