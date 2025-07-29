Sony is now suing Chinese tech giant Tencent on alleged copyright and trademark infringement. The legal action currently seeks to prevent the market debut of “Light of Motiram,” an upcoming title developed by Tencent, which Sony describes as a “slavish clone” of its successful “Horizon” adventure game franchise. If Sony prevails in its lawsuit against Tencent, it could result inan injunction, which would be a court order mandating Tencent to cease the development, marketing, and distribution of “Light of Motiram.” This could result in the game’s permanent cancellation as an extreme measure.

Filed in a federal court in California, Sony’s legal complaint details numerous resemblances between “Light of Motiram” and the various installments in its “Horizon” series. This includes the foundational “Horizon Zero Dawn,” initially released in February 2017, its direct sequel “Horizon Forbidden West,” launched in February 2022, and the more recent spin-off, “Lego Horizon Adventures,” which debuted last November. The central premise of Sony’s grievance is the “unlawful copying of the protected audiovisual elements” and the “deliberate adoption of a confusingly similar character mark,” asserting these actions constitute direct violations of Sony’s intellectual property rights. According to the lawsuit, such alleged infringements necessitate immediate judicial intervention to safeguard Sony’s proprietary assets and prevent the potential deception of consumers.

The alleged parallels between the two game worlds are immense. Both games are set in a post-cataclysmic future where fragmented human societies have reverted to tribal organizational structures, coexisting with, and frequently engaging in conflict with, robotic creatures designed with animalistic forms. The visual aesthetic of “Light of Motiram,” spanning its overall artistic direction, the character designs of non-player entities, and even the typographical style employed in its branding, purportedly mirrors the established look and feel of the “Horizon” series.

A major point of contention in Sony’s filing is the depiction of the protagonist: Sony asserts that “Light of Motiram” features a female character with red hair, bearing a striking resemblance to Aloy, the iconic central figure of the “Horizon” games, who is identifiable by her unique tribal apparel, specific accessories, and distinct facial markings. Sony’s complaint suggests that Tencent purportedly exploited this alleged likeness to Aloy as a core component of its marketing strategy, potentially causing consumers to mistakenly believe “Light of Motiram” is an official continuation or spin-off within the “Horizon” universe. Since the announcement of “Light of Motiram” in November 2024, numerous video game journalists and commentators have widely observed and remarked upon these overt similarities, frequently labeling the new title as a direct “knock-off” or drawing pointed comparisons, such as “Horizon Zero Originality.”

Sony’s legal argument also involves alleged prior interactions with Tencent regarding licensing opportunities. The lawsuit claims that Tencent’s Aurora Studios, a division within Tencent Games, commenced development on “Light of Motiram” years ago. Crucially, Sony asserts that in March 2024, during the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, representatives from Tencent approached Sony Interactive Entertainment with a formal business proposition. Sony had, however, rejected this licensing overture. The lawsuit contends that despite this refusal, Tencent had proceeded with the independent development and subsequent public unveiling of “Light of Motiram,” which, according to Sony, incorporates many of the very gameplay mechanics and visual motifs that had been part of their rejected licensing proposal.

In its legal filing, Sony is pursuing a range of remedies from the court. This includes a request for both preliminary and permanent injunctions to immediately prevent Tencent from any further development, marketing, or release of “Light of Motiram.” Additionally, Sony is seeking unspecified monetary damages, with potential statutory damages of up to $150,000 for each distinct “Horizon” work allegedly infringed upon. The lawsuit also demands the destruction of all infringing materials and assets associated with “Light of Motiram.” Notably, the lawsuit does not mention the potential for a PlayStation 5 release, with the game’s Steam page indicating PC, PS5, iOS, and Android platforms.