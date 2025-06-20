Perplexity AI has added a new video generation feature to its ‘Ask Perplexity’ service on X (formerly known as Twitter). Users can now get short, AI-created videos by sending prompts directly to the @AskPerplexity account on the platform. These AI-generated videos are about eight seconds long and include both visuals and audio. The AI uses the text prompt to generate a short clip that matches the request.

According to the company, each clip is crafted using advanced AI models capable of interpreting natural language and generating realistic audio-visual content in response. Although it is still in the early stages of rollout, the service has already demonstrated its ability to create videos with dialogue, character animation, and background sounds (all within seconds).

While the system currently allows users to generate videos that include depictions of real-life public figures (including politicians and celebrities), the company ensures that strong safety measures are in place. These built-in controls are meant to prevent the tool from being used in harmful or inappropriate ways. The goal is to make sure that the generated content remains appropriate and aligned with ethical standards.

Since the feature launched, it has quickly gained attention across the platform, especially among users in India. However, due to the high level of user interest, some people have reported occasional processing delays. But the company noted that it is actively working to improve it.

Currently, the feature is only available on X and works through public tweets. Users do not need to sign up or download anything. They just have to tag @AskPerplexity in a post with their idea (prompts). At the moment, the feature is not available on other platforms like WhatsApp or Instagram. Notably, earlier in April 2025, Perplexity AI was made available to WhatsApp users for asking questions, exploring topics, and creating custom images for free.

Perplexity is making aggressive efforts to remain competitive in the ongoing, challenging AI race. The company is also developing its own browser, Comet, aiming to provide an alternative to established browsers like Chrome and Safari. Importantly, recent reports suggest that the San Francisco-based AI startup is close to raising $500 million in a new funding round, possibly boosting its valuation to $14 billion.

However, despite all these efforts, the company has faced some controversies recently, much like other AI giants. The firm has faced intense backlash from major media outlets for allegedly using their content without proper authorization or attribution. The company’s data collection methods have also come under scrutiny.