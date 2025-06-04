Reddit, the “front page of the internet” and a central hub for online communities, experienced a service disruption on Tuesday, June 3, impacting numerous users globally. The technical issue resulted in reduced accessibility to the platform’s forums and content, leading to a surge in outage reports from its user base. However, the issue seems to have been resolved, and the platform is working again.

For those who missed it, Reddit users began to experience problems around 1:30 PM Central Standard Time (CST), translating to approximately 11:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Independent outage monitoring services, including Downdetector.com, recorded a rapid increase in reports, with numbers peaking between 30,000 and 31,000 users signaling issues. During this period, individuals attempting to browse the platform often encountered a generic “Server error” message when clicking on discussion threads or navigating content feeds. While the initial display of some elements might have been possible, interactive functions, such as scrolling through comments or timelines, frequently triggered error notifications.

Initially, Reddit’s official system status page displayed all services as operational. However, as user reports intensified, the company’s status page was updated to acknowledge an ongoing investigation into “elevated errors.” The specific technical root cause for the widespread server errors was not immediately disclosed by Reddit. As of 12 PDT, Reddit noted that it was looking into the matter, followed by an update that it has implemented a fix and is “monitoring the results.” By 3:31 PM Eastern Time (ET), a significant reduction in reported issues was observed on Downdetector.com, with active reports dropping to 529. And later, Reddit announced that the issue has been resolved.

Such incidents on large-scale platforms can stem from various factors, including software bugs introduced by recent updates, misconfigurations of network infrastructure, or even unforeseen hardware failures. Less commonly, but still possible, are distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks or issues with critical components like Domain Name System (DNS) servers, which direct internet traffic.

The impact of a social media outage extends beyond immediate user frustration. For platforms like Reddit, which host communities ranging from news discussion to specialized hobbies and professional groups, even brief downtime can disrupt communication flows and content consumption for millions. For example, businesses and content creators (who rely on these platforms) can experience lost opportunities and decreased visibility. Furthermore, such events can sometimes trigger shifts in user behavior, with individuals migrating to alternative platforms.

Following Tuesday’s disruption, Reddit’s shares were observed to decline by 1.5%. This is not an isolated incident for Reddit, or for large internet services generally. In fact, Reddit experienced a significant outage earlier this year that lasted several hours, followed by a shorter one within the same week. Late May also saw a brief interruption affecting image viewing and uploading.