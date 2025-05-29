Microsoft has initiated the beta rollout of Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered assistant that can enhance the gaming experience on mobile devices. The app, accessible via the Xbox app on iOS and Android, aims to provide players with real-time assistance and personalized insights, functioning as a “second screen” during gameplay.

“At Xbox, we want to help you spend more time playing the games you love, to be there when you need some help – and out of the way when you don’t. Copilot for Gaming (Beta) is designed to do just that, and starting today, you can begin testing this new feature as it starts rolling out to the beta version of the Xbox app for mobile devices,” Taylor O’Malley, Principal Program Manager at Xbox, announced in an official statement.

The Copilot for Gaming app, which was initially announced earlier this year, allows users to ask questions about in-game strategy, controls, and tactics using either voice or text input. Players can also seek game recommendations and inquire about their Xbox accounts and subscriptions, including gamer scores and Game Pass renewal dates. This move by Microsoft positions AI-assisted tools as a potential replacement for traditional strategy guides, offering support for challenging in-game scenarios or complex multiplayer raids – the company describes it as the “ultimate gaming sidekick.”

For many gamers, the ability to quickly recall last-played achievements, quest objectives, or even complex crafting recipes without interrupting gameplay can be a game-changer. This “second-screen” functionality can provide contextual information and guidance, allowing players to focus on the main action and seek help whenever they are stuck. Novice players can receive tips on overcoming difficult sections, while seasoned veterans might benefit from better tactical advice during competitive or cooperative multiplayer scenarios. “The companion knows what game you’re playing and understands your Xbox activity, so it can answer any questions about the games you’re interested in, provide links to more information when its response includes web sources, or answer questions based on your account, play history and achievements,” O’Malley said.

The early preview version of Copilot for Gaming is currently available in English for players aged 18 and older across more than 50 regions globally. These regions include, but are not limited to, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, and various countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Microsoft has also indicated plans to extend the Copilot for Gaming beta to Game Bar on Windows PCs, with wider integration into the full Xbox app expected down the line.

If you are a beta tester, then you can provide feedback directly within the app. The company stated it is actively working on incorporating more personalization and advanced gaming assistance, including proactive coaching features. Earlier demonstrations showcased a future vision where Copilot for Gaming could offer real-time guidance in games like Overwatch 2, identifying player mistakes, or suggesting optimal hero selections. Similarly, during a Minecraft demonstration, the Copilot successfully answered crafting-related queries.