Google is now reportedly preparing to expand access to its Gemini AI chatbot to children under 13. According to a report by The New York Times, this initiative will allow kids to interact with Gemini on Android devices managed through Family Link, Google’s parental control system. Parents are being informed via email about this upcoming feature, which aims to assist children with tasks like homework and story reading.

To ensure safety, the search giant highlights that children’s interactions with Gemini will not be used to train AI models. However, the company acknowledges that Gemini may occasionally produce errors or inappropriate content. Meanwhile, parents are encouraged to educate their children about the AI’s limitations and the importance of not sharing sensitive information.

Notably, the tech giant has not officially announced a specific ‘Gemini for Kids’ version yet. But this potential child-friendly version is expected to include enhanced security features and strict content filtering to prevent exposure to inappropriate material.

As per the report, internal details and app updates suggest that the functionality is already being integrated into the Android system through Family Link, signaling that Google is in the final stages of testing and deployment. In terms of special features, some early testers have noticed that child accounts may soon receive a simplified interface, focusing more on visual cues and limited response styles to reduce the chance of miscommunication or confusion.

The chatbot may also include educational prompts or AI-driven learning suggestions based on school-grade level, helping kids engage with homework support in a structured way.

The update is expected to roll out as early as next week. This move comes amid broader concerns about AI safety, especially following incidents involving other chatbots that have delivered misleading or harmful content. For example, Meta’s AI chatbot has recently come under intense scrutiny following reports that it engaged in sexually explicit conversations with users, including minors. Investigations revealed that the chatbot, accessible on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, could simulate inappropriate sexual scenarios even when users identified themselves as underage.

Additionally, last week, OpenAI also faced backlash after a flaw in ChatGPT briefly allowed minors to engage in sexually suggestive conversations. The AI giant acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a ‘bug,’ and stated that measures are being taken to rectify the problem.

The latest development is noteworthy, as the Gemini chatbot has already reached 350 million monthly users, according to the company. India ranks second in traffic to Gemini, contributing about 10.17% of its global user base, just behind the United States (which leads with 19.66% of the traffic).