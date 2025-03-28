South Korean gaming giant Krafton, known for its popular titles like PUBG: Battlegrounds and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has now acquired a majority stake in Indian mobile gaming startup Nautilus Mobile. The Pune-based studio, which specializes in mobile cricket games, was acquired in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14 million (₹118 crore). With this acquisition, Krafton has increased its ownership in Nautilus Mobile to over 75%, marking its first controlling investment in an Indian gaming company.

Prior to this deal, Krafton had already invested $5.4 million in Nautilus Mobile in 2022. Nautilus, founded over a decade ago by Anuj Mankar, has developed several cricket-focused games under its Real Cricket franchise, which have gained widespread popularity in the country. While Krafton has enjoyed success in India with BGMI, this move hints at the company’s efforts to move beyond battle royale games. India’s gaming industry is primarily driven by mobile games, which account for nearly 78% of the sector’s total revenue. Market intelligence firm Niko Partners estimates that the country’s mobile gaming revenue will grow from $640 million in 2023 to $1.1 billion by 2028.

Despite the acquisition, Nautilus Mobile will continue to function as an independent entity. The employees of the company will remain on its payroll, while JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment firm that acquired Nautilus in 2020, will retain a minority stake in the company. The two firms will continue to collaborate, particularly in the esports segment. Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, stated, “Our development capability in Nautilus will help Krafton double down on its India gaming strategy, and together, we can probably build more games, more genres, both for the Indian market and global market going forward.”

Nautilus Mobile’s Real Cricket series has been a very popular gaming franchise, with several successful titles, including Real Cricket 24 and Real Cricket Premier League. The franchise has amassed over 350 million downloads, making it one of the most well-known cricket gaming properties globally.

Following the acquisition, Krafton aims to strengthen Nautilus Mobile’s capabilities by refining existing cricket titles and leveraging its global resources to enhance game development. The company also plans to explore new genres in the long term, positioning Nautilus as a key part of its Indian expansion strategy. Mankar stated, “Krafton has pure gaming pedigree and DNA, making them the right partners to do this. They understand what it takes to create a game and turn it into a success. I’m going to be leaning on Krafton’s shoulders in many ways, through collaborations, tapping into their tools and expertise, and monetize the game further,” he stated, adding, “Real Cricket, a product made in India for Indians, has the potential to become the first Indian sports game exported globally.”

As mentioned earlier, esports is another key area of focus for Krafton and Nautilus Mobile. The latter has already established partnerships with multiple IPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. Last year, Nautilus Mobile further strengthened its position by partnering with the World Cricketers’ Association, allowing the inclusion of over 250 professional cricketers’ names, images, and likenesses in their games. These partnerships are expected to drive player engagement and contribute to the continued growth of the Real Cricket franchise.